Steve Hofmeyr guilty of ‘harassing’ old SA flag artist: here's what you need to know

23 July 2019 - 10:12 By Unathi Nkanjeni
Steve Hofmeyr has been found guilty of harassing activist and artist Johan Pienaar.
Image: Instagram/Steve Hofmeyr

Controversial Afrikaans singer Steve Hofmeyr was on Monday found guilty by the Stellenbosch magistrate's court of harassing activist and artist Johan Pienaar.

Here is what you need to know about the case:

Protest 

TimesLIVE reported that last year Pienaar staged an installation during the Woordfees festival in Stellenbosch called Laying Down The Flag.

The installation featured the old South African flag with the names of people Pienaar claimed were "architects and enablers of apartheid", with Hofmeyr and FF+ MP Corné Mulder’s names in the middle, and invited people to walk over the flag.

Reward

At the time, Hofmeyr responded by tweeting he would offer a reward of R1,500 to anyone who removed the flag.

Pienaar laid charges of harassment and conspiracy to commit theft against Hofmeyr and a protection order was granted in March.

Hofmeyr appeared in court on May 20 and the case was postponed on until July 22.

Court ruling

On Monday, the court issued a final interdict which ordered Hofmeyr to cease and desist from this type of behaviour.

According to a News24 report, Pienaar emphasised the important role of art in addressing social issues.

"It’s a complete vindication of the points we raised in our original application before the courts and amounts to the condemnation of Mr Hofmeyr’s actions in this regard. The magistrate agreed that it was harassment and that the said harassment caused harm to me."

The court also ordered Hofmeyr to tweet that the reward he placed on the flag's removal was cancelled.

