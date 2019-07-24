TshisaLIVE

AKA to Babalwa Mneno's request: People told us to shut up & stick to music

Babalwa Mneno begs celebs to drop paying gigs to take a stand because 'our country is in trouble' but not all of them are about that life...

24 July 2019 - 10:07 By Chrizelda Kekana
AKA handed out food and money at Wits earlier this year and some people questioned his charity.
AKA handed out food and money at Wits earlier this year and some people questioned his charity.
Image: SIMPHIWE NKWALI/ Sunday Times

Socialite Babalwa Mneno took to Twitter to beg Mzansi celebrities to drop paying gigs as a way of taking a stand against some of the ills in society because "our country is in trouble" but AKA was among the people who had a different view.

Barbz tweet split Twitter as others felt she was asking for "too much" and others thought she was right to call them out.

"I beg all SA celebrities to wake up and drop whatever sports, TV, radio, acting, influencer, singing, designer job and take a stand for once. Speak truth to matter. Our country is in trouble and your silence isn't helping. Stop being cowards. Stand up and speak up," Barbz said.

However, it seems AKA is taking the "mind your own business and drink water" approach on this as well.

The rapper said he's been told by people to "shut up and stick to music".

And while Barbz didn't reply directly to AKA's tweet, she went on to reply to another tweep, who came out in defence of celebrities, saying they can't afford to lose money that helps feed their families.

Barbz labelled the way celebs ignore important issues as "disgusting behaviour". 

"Disgusting behaviour if you ask me!!!! When they need votes, sales, etc. they know the general public is their friend. Now the voiceless need them, they keep mum to protect their pockets. Urgh sickening," she said.

MORE

Zikhona Sodlaka: Rural girls come to Jo'burg and improve Jo'burg!

Zikhona says the so called "out of town girls" are actually the one that make the city better!
TshisaLIVE
3 hours ago

Zodwa Wabantu ain't a fan of squads... Here's why she's a solo rider!

Zodwa Wabantu only trusts one person and that person is Zodwa Wabantu!
TshisaLIVE
4 hours ago

IN MEMES | Cordelia wants to pay Kagiso 3.5m for sex & tweeps want in!

Cordelia's deal had tweeps asking for her tens on Twitter
TshisaLIVE
2 hours ago

Five things you need to know about SA born Motsi Mabuse, who's raising the flag high abroad

Motsi Mabuse has just been named as Dame Darcey Bussell's replacement as a judge on Strictly Come Dancing.
TshisaLIVE
5 hours ago

Most read

  1. Zodwa Wabantu takes a bath at a random person's house TshisaLIVE
  2. WATCH | DJ Fresh confirms he's headed to 947 TshisaLIVE
  3. IN MEMES | LOL! Twitter dubs 'Idols SA' the 'new home of comedy' TshisaLIVE
  4. All the love for DJ Fresh and his new 947 gig: 'We go wherever you are' TshisaLIVE
  5. Nicole Nyaba's changing careers: I quit being a club host, I wanna be an artist TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

'Oh donner!' : Heavy rainfall and winds in Cape Town has things blowing away
Pravin Gordhan vs. The public protector: 4 key statements as the court hearing ...
X