AKA to Babalwa Mneno's request: People told us to shut up & stick to music

Socialite Babalwa Mneno took to Twitter to beg Mzansi celebrities to drop paying gigs as a way of taking a stand against some of the ills in society because "our country is in trouble" but AKA was among the people who had a different view.

Barbz tweet split Twitter as others felt she was asking for "too much" and others thought she was right to call them out.

"I beg all SA celebrities to wake up and drop whatever sports, TV, radio, acting, influencer, singing, designer job and take a stand for once. Speak truth to matter. Our country is in trouble and your silence isn't helping. Stop being cowards. Stand up and speak up," Barbz said.

However, it seems AKA is taking the "mind your own business and drink water" approach on this as well.

The rapper said he's been told by people to "shut up and stick to music".