AKA to Babalwa Mneno's request: People told us to shut up & stick to music
Babalwa Mneno begs celebs to drop paying gigs to take a stand because 'our country is in trouble' but not all of them are about that life...
Socialite Babalwa Mneno took to Twitter to beg Mzansi celebrities to drop paying gigs as a way of taking a stand against some of the ills in society because "our country is in trouble" but AKA was among the people who had a different view.
Barbz tweet split Twitter as others felt she was asking for "too much" and others thought she was right to call them out.
"I beg all SA celebrities to wake up and drop whatever sports, TV, radio, acting, influencer, singing, designer job and take a stand for once. Speak truth to matter. Our country is in trouble and your silence isn't helping. Stop being cowards. Stand up and speak up," Barbz said.
However, it seems AKA is taking the "mind your own business and drink water" approach on this as well.
The rapper said he's been told by people to "shut up and stick to music".
The people have told us to shut up and stick to music. https://t.co/YZ1y4OK12N— AKA (@akaworldwide) July 23, 2019
And while Barbz didn't reply directly to AKA's tweet, she went on to reply to another tweep, who came out in defence of celebrities, saying they can't afford to lose money that helps feed their families.
Barbz labelled the way celebs ignore important issues as "disgusting behaviour".
"Disgusting behaviour if you ask me!!!! When they need votes, sales, etc. they know the general public is their friend. Now the voiceless need them, they keep mum to protect their pockets. Urgh sickening," she said.
Disgusting behaviour if u ask me!!!! When they need votes, sales etc etc they know the general public is their friend!!! Now the voiceless need them, they keep mum 2protect their pockets!!Urghhhhh sickening!!! I’m not sayin side wit Eff/anc/any1 but get involved and say ur truth!— Babalwa Mneno (@barbiliscious) July 23, 2019