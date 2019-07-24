TshisaLIVE

Bonang claps back after tweeps tell her not to swear: I don’t care, I’m human

24 July 2019 - 13:13 By Chrizelda Kekana
Bonang Matheba is having a glorious 2019.
Bonang Matheba is having a glorious 2019.
Image: Gallo Images/Sunday Sun/City Press

Bonang Matheba had to remind some of her followers that she's human, before a media  personality and a brand, after they told her not to use vulgar language because of who she is.

With more than a million followers on Twitter, Bonang knows that it won't take much from her if she needed to promote a product or anything really, but on Tuesday night as she was engaging with her peeps on the TL, one person tried to throw shade at her.

Bonang had asked tweeps for their opinion on which song is currently the biggest in Mzansi. But one tweep suggested she was being shallow and asked her to rather participate in more "serious" topics.

B clearly found the call for a serious opinion a matter of serious disrespect and kept her response clear too, with just "F*** off".

Her reply got more than 300 RTs and 2,000 likes and a whole lot of comments, with most of her fans praising her for telling the tweep where to get off. 

Until one of her followers advised Bonang to refrain from insulting people on the basis of the fact that she's a brand. B gave them a simple yet effective clapback into their lane.

"I don’t care. I’m a human being," she said.

And with that, she rested her case and went on to promote her champopo, her reality show, her doccie, and her thriving brand!

And of course the B-Force was there like: 

MORE

Zodwa Wabantu ain't a fan of squads... Here's why she's a solo rider!

Zodwa Wabantu only trusts one person and that person is Zodwa Wabantu!
TshisaLIVE
8 hours ago

Five things you need to know about SA born Motsi Mabuse, who's raising the flag high abroad

Motsi Mabuse has just been named as Dame Darcey Bussell's replacement as a judge on Strictly Come Dancing.
TshisaLIVE
9 hours ago

Nicole Nyaba's changing careers: I quit being a club host, I wanna be an artist

Nicole is looking forward to the next chapter in her life!
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Steve Hofmeyr guilty of ‘harassing’ old SA flag artist: here's what you need to know

Steve Hofmeyr has been found guilty of harassing old SA flag activist.
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Zodwa Wabantu takes a bath at a random person's house TshisaLIVE
  2. WATCH | DJ Fresh confirms he's headed to 947 TshisaLIVE
  3. IN MEMES | LOL! Twitter dubs 'Idols SA' the 'new home of comedy' TshisaLIVE
  4. All the love for DJ Fresh and his new 947 gig: 'We go wherever you are' TshisaLIVE
  5. Nicole Nyaba's changing careers: I quit being a club host, I wanna be an artist TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

'Oh donner!' : Heavy rainfall and winds in Cape Town has things blowing away
Pravin Gordhan vs. The public protector: 4 key statements as the court hearing ...
X