Bonang claps back after tweeps tell her not to swear: I don’t care, I’m human
Bonang Matheba had to remind some of her followers that she's human, before a media personality and a brand, after they told her not to use vulgar language because of who she is.
With more than a million followers on Twitter, Bonang knows that it won't take much from her if she needed to promote a product or anything really, but on Tuesday night as she was engaging with her peeps on the TL, one person tried to throw shade at her.
Bonang had asked tweeps for their opinion on which song is currently the biggest in Mzansi. But one tweep suggested she was being shallow and asked her to rather participate in more "serious" topics.
B clearly found the call for a serious opinion a matter of serious disrespect and kept her response clear too, with just "F*** off".
What’s the biggest song in SA right now? Across ALL GENRES... I’m arguing with someone here.... lol!— Bonang B* Matheba (@bonang_m) July 23, 2019
Her reply got more than 300 RTs and 2,000 likes and a whole lot of comments, with most of her fans praising her for telling the tweep where to get off.
Until one of her followers advised Bonang to refrain from insulting people on the basis of the fact that she's a brand. B gave them a simple yet effective clapback into their lane.
"I don’t care. I’m a human being," she said.
I don’t care. I’m a human being. https://t.co/eNkyjK6xSh— Bonang B* Matheba (@bonang_m) July 23, 2019
And with that, she rested her case and went on to promote her champopo, her reality show, her doccie, and her thriving brand!
And of course the B-Force was there like: