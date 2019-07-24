Bonang claps back after tweeps tell her not to swear: I don’t care, I’m human

Bonang Matheba had to remind some of her followers that she's human, before a media personality and a brand, after they told her not to use vulgar language because of who she is.

With more than a million followers on Twitter, Bonang knows that it won't take much from her if she needed to promote a product or anything really, but on Tuesday night as she was engaging with her peeps on the TL, one person tried to throw shade at her.

Bonang had asked tweeps for their opinion on which song is currently the biggest in Mzansi. But one tweep suggested she was being shallow and asked her to rather participate in more "serious" topics.

B clearly found the call for a serious opinion a matter of serious disrespect and kept her response clear too, with just "F*** off".