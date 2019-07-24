Mobi Dixon is back on social media after Nichume Siwundla's death
After being tangled in controversy following singer Nichume Siwundla’s alleged suicide Mobi Dixon took a break from social media, but on Tuesday he posted that he's back and ready to give Mzansi magic.
Following the death of Nichume in June - a vocalist who featured on one of Mobi Dixon's biggest songs, Bhutiza - Mobi was "forced" into a bubble of silence when all sorts of allegations were levelled against him in connection with the reasons Nichume ended his life.
Mobi explained that he had taken a break from social media after his doctor and family advised him to do so, but that he was finally back at work and ready to give people what they want: music.
"For the past month, my family and my doctor have been strongly advising me take time off and reflect. Got time to re-evaluate a lot about life and relationships. I’m glad to be back at work today and on the verge of concluding the biggest deal of my career. Can’t wait to share the good news Thursday July 25," he said.
Mobi had to cancel performances and studio sessions that were booked and he apologised for that before disappearing from the social media streets.
"I would also like to take this opportunity to apologise to fans and promotors for all the shows I’ve had to cancel and for all the studio sessions and meetings I’ve had to postpone. Hopefully, my doctor will allow me to get back to work soon," he said at the time.
It looks like he's back and ready to rock...
