Mobi Dixon is back on social media after Nichume Siwundla's death

Mobi explained that he had taken a break from social media after his doctor and family advised him to do so, but that he was finally back at work and ready to give people what they want: music.

"For the past month, my family and my doctor have been strongly advising me take time off and reflect. Got time to re-evaluate a lot about life and relationships. I’m glad to be back at work today and on the verge of concluding the biggest deal of my career. Can’t wait to share the good news Thursday July 25," he said.

Mobi had to cancel performances and studio sessions that were booked and he apologised for that before disappearing from the social media streets.

"I would also like to take this opportunity to apologise to fans and promotors for all the shows I’ve had to cancel and for all the studio sessions and meetings I’ve had to postpone. Hopefully, my doctor will allow me to get back to work soon," he said at the time.

It looks like he's back and ready to rock...