TshisaLIVE

Mobi Dixon is back on social media after Nichume Siwundla's death

24 July 2019 - 10:23 By Chrizelda Kekana
Mobi Dixon is back after a doctor-ordered break, and ready to make music.
Mobi Dixon is back after a doctor-ordered break, and ready to make music.
Image: Gallo Images / Oupa Bopape

After being tangled in controversy following singer Nichume Siwundla’s alleged suicide  Mobi Dixon took a break from social media, but on Tuesday he posted that he's back and ready to give Mzansi magic.

Following the death of Nichume in June - a vocalist who featured on one of Mobi Dixon's biggest songs, Bhutiza - Mobi was "forced" into a bubble of silence when all sorts of allegations were levelled against him in connection with the reasons Nichume ended his life.

Mobi Dixon: The priority should be giving Nichume a dignified send-off

"We are aware and deeply saddened by the allegations against Top Chap Media and our CEO Mobi Dixon by Nichume’s family. We will respect the wishes of ...
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Mobi explained that he had taken a break from social media after his doctor and family advised him to do so, but that he was finally back at work and ready to give people what they want: music.

"For the past month, my family and my doctor have been strongly advising me take time off and reflect. Got time to re-evaluate a lot about life and relationships. I’m glad to be back at work today and on the verge of concluding the biggest deal of my career. Can’t wait to share the good news Thursday July 25," he said. 

Mobi had to cancel performances and studio sessions that were booked and he apologised for that before disappearing from the social media streets.

"I would also like to take this opportunity to apologise to fans and promotors for all the shows I’ve had to cancel and for all the studio sessions and meetings I’ve had to postpone. Hopefully, my doctor will allow me to get back to work soon," he said at the time.

It looks like he's back and ready to rock...

MORE

Zodwa Wabantu ain't a fan of squads... Here's why she's a solo rider!

Zodwa Wabantu only trusts one person and that person is Zodwa Wabantu!
TshisaLIVE
4 hours ago

Zikhona Sodlaka: Rural girls come to Jo'burg and improve Jo'burg!

Zikhona says the so called "out of town girls" are actually the one that make the city better!
TshisaLIVE
3 hours ago

Nicole Nyaba's changing careers: I quit being a club host, I wanna be an artist

Nicole is looking forward to the next chapter in her life!
TshisaLIVE
21 hours ago

IN MEMES | Cordelia wants to pay Kagiso 3.5m for sex & tweeps want in!

Cordelia's deal had tweeps asking for her tens on Twitter
TshisaLIVE
2 hours ago

Most read

  1. Zodwa Wabantu takes a bath at a random person's house TshisaLIVE
  2. WATCH | DJ Fresh confirms he's headed to 947 TshisaLIVE
  3. IN MEMES | LOL! Twitter dubs 'Idols SA' the 'new home of comedy' TshisaLIVE
  4. All the love for DJ Fresh and his new 947 gig: 'We go wherever you are' TshisaLIVE
  5. Nicole Nyaba's changing careers: I quit being a club host, I wanna be an artist TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

'Oh donner!' : Heavy rainfall and winds in Cape Town has things blowing away
Pravin Gordhan vs. The public protector: 4 key statements as the court hearing ...
X