TK Dlamini slams rumours that his relationship with Jessica Nkosi is on the rocks

24 July 2019 - 13:26 By Karishma Thakurdin
TK Dlamini says he and Jessica Nkosi are just fine.
TK Dlamini says he and Jessica Nkosi are just fine.
Image: TK Dlamini/Instagram

Former Uzalo star TK Dlamini has poured cold water on recent reports that there's trouble in paradise between him and his baby mama, Jessica Nkosi. 

TK and Jessica, who are fiercely protective of their personal lives, made tabloid headlines after Sunday Sun reported that they had allegedly separated. 

The tabloid claimed that Jessica apparently didn't attend the recent Durban July with TK because of the issues between them. 

"There's no such, it’s all hogwash. We're together. We've never broken up," he told Move! magazine. 

The actor added that he and Jessica were watching a movie together when he received a text message about the state of their relationship. 

"We were together when I received a text message asking if we have broken up. We just looked at it and carried on watching a movie," TK added. 

TK and Jessica welcomed their first child together in October last year. 

At the time, Jessica described their daughter as a blessing. 

"I love this girl with a love I can't even begin to describe. I'm so blessed, I'm so in love. It's been a month of pure bliss. This little star has stolen my heart," she said on social media. 

And, judging Jessica's Instagram page she's been loving every moment of motherhood. 

