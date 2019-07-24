IN MEMES | Cordelia wants to pay Kagiso 3.5m for sex & tweeps want in!
What would you do if your family needed the money and a rich woman wanted to pay you R3.5m to have sex with her and two of her friends? Kagiso's answer a "I need to think about it" but most of the tweeps were already asking for location, date and time!
The Khozas still find themselves in a sticky situation as their financial situation continues on a downward spiral, but Cordelia has taken an interest in Kagiso as her and her squad's glorified "male prostitute" but Kagiso's morals are standing in the way and tweeps weren't happy with him at all.
Tweeps were disappointed in Kagiso's lack of enthusiasm when Cordelia (played by Lorcia Cooper) made the offer of money in exchange for sex. Kagiso didn't seem too keen on doing it, despite the ridiculously large amount of money on the table.
However The Queen fans were already on the TL with mini prayers such as: "Lord, we see what you are doing for other children and we want it too" while others were asking for Cordelia's contacts or said, "Where do we find women like her in SA."
But most tweeps were shocked that Cordelia thought Kagiso's sex was worth so much money and they sure had the memes for their feels.
#Thequeenmzansi— ❤LETŠOBANA ❤ (@Mahlodimaleka) July 23, 2019
Wat kind of sex is worth 3,5 million bathong 😱😱 pic.twitter.com/I5GGRMxbSI
#TheQueenMzansi when Cordelia said you starting to irritate me,I saw Tyson there for a second...Kagiso should just do what he has to do we will act like we didn't see pic.twitter.com/prk93FNl6v— The last Arcadian🌻 (@Royalarcadian) July 23, 2019
Yoh 1M for sex with one women mmmmm it's too much ... actually thats a Jackpot #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/I1xSh27rIx— NDANDULENI NEKHAVHAMBE (@Gwilivhiti) July 24, 2019
3.5 million. Father, why not Me. #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/Xhwe1vjxyU— SKAVO_WA_LE_TOP7 (@DKNY_23_) July 23, 2019
#TheQueenMzansi 3,5 MILLION Just for sex😲😲 pic.twitter.com/Js6h3PTnwM— Mafoko Mokwena (@mafokomokwena) July 23, 2019
This kagiso guy has a strange sense of morals. You sell drugs for a living, indirectly kill children then when it comes to you sacrificing for your family all of the sudden you're holy?#TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/ufAk887LTY— In too deep🌊 (@MidnightSlammer) July 23, 2019
#TheQueenMzansi Kagiso's 🍆 is worth 3.5million, there's levels to this... what's yours? pic.twitter.com/2eUZEcVxSH— Thin Ice (@ThinIce20) July 23, 2019
Kagiso doesn't know other niggas would kill for this opportunity #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/7fYr4UDhQ7— Frans K (@FransKekae) July 23, 2019
So kagiso's uhm is worth 3.5 million #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/Ge8sttO5nO— Onalenna (@Onalenn12714262) July 23, 2019
#TheQueenMzansi kagiso is thee most expensive slay queen i know!!! Jerrr R3million for 3 tlof tlof plus commission!!! pic.twitter.com/ORdb6Q13R6— sir Cliffords (@leedenitro1) July 24, 2019
Kagiso doesn't want Shaka and Brutus out nxla!! Ogana ntho emnate for 3mil? #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/IpAWgIEdsB— !!!!!! (@Otsile_Keemz) July 23, 2019
Kagiso sham Shaka and Brutus wouldn't even think twice about the offer #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/IxgtEuJSYw— Glen🌺 (@malebah) July 23, 2019
Kagiso is a SlayKing #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/xoBVmR61Bs— Fearless (@NthabisengMante) July 23, 2019