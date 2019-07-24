Zikhona Sodlaka: Rural girls come to Jo'burg and improve Jo'burg!

L-Tido got tongues wagging after he tweeted that Jozi has "ruined" a lot of rural aka "out of town" women and feisty actress Zikhona Sodlaka has added her view to the ongoing conversation.

Joining Relebogile Mabotja as a guest co-host on the Metro FM breakfast show, the conversation of the apparent effect the city has on rural girls came up and Zikhona straight up shut down insinuations that 'big city life' ruins girls.

"Rural girls make the best city girls," Zikhona said.

L-Tido raised eyebrows when he tweeted, "Joburg has ruined so many good girls from out of town".

Zikhona refuted L-Tido's insinuation.

"Oh no no no... rural girls come to Jo'burg and improve Jo'burg. Oh... how else do you get that high moral standard? And, we are gorgeous. Rural girls are incredibly, strikingly beautiful because we come from all that 'organic' everything. The best thing you can do when you get to the city is introduce it to what is organic beautiful life - which is rural life!"

The rapper got dragged for his words and even saw Nandi Madida come out of her social media break to set him straight.

"My friend, Jozi is just a city with buildings, restaurants, businesses, etc. as someone from out of Jhb you make what you will from this city. It can be an amazing city, full of incredible opportunities, but it’s all about your intention when being here like any place," Nandi said.