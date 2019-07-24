TshisaLIVE

Zikhona Sodlaka: Rural girls come to Jo'burg and improve Jo'burg!

24 July 2019 - 08:00 By Chrizelda Kekana
Actress Zikhona Sodlaka was a guest co-host on Metro FM breakfast show.
Actress Zikhona Sodlaka was a guest co-host on Metro FM breakfast show.
Image: Gallo Images/Sunday World/Veli Nhlapo

L-Tido got tongues wagging after he tweeted that Jozi has "ruined" a lot of rural aka "out of town" women and feisty actress Zikhona Sodlaka has added her view to the ongoing conversation.

Joining Relebogile Mabotja as a guest co-host on the Metro FM breakfast show, the conversation of the apparent effect the city has on rural girls came up and Zikhona straight up shut down insinuations that 'big city life' ruins girls.

"Rural girls make the best city girls," Zikhona said.

L-Tido raised eyebrows when he tweeted, "Joburg has ruined so many good girls from out of town". 

Zikhona refuted L-Tido's insinuation. 

"Oh no no no... rural girls come to Jo'burg and improve Jo'burg. Oh... how else do you get that high moral standard? And, we are gorgeous. Rural girls are incredibly, strikingly beautiful because we come from all that 'organic' everything. The best thing you can do when you get to the city is introduce it to what is organic beautiful life - which is rural life!"

The rapper got dragged for his words and even saw Nandi Madida come out of her social media break to set him straight.

"My friend, Jozi is just a city with buildings, restaurants, businesses, etc. as someone from out of Jhb you make what you will from this city. It can be an amazing city, full of incredible opportunities, but it’s all about your intention when being here like any place," Nandi said.

The much-loved actress took to her Instagram after the morning shhow to thank them for having her on air.

"Done and dusted. My keen excitement with the difficult discipline that is radio, yho!!I really really respect everyone who makes this platform look so easy. It's a lot of thinking ahead and yet being in the moment. Rhaaa kundzima, it's fun tho. Thank you Metro FM for having me (GUEST) CO-HOST the Metro FM breakfast this Monday. The week can only get better," Zikhona said after her time on the station.

Listen to the rest of the interview below.

Steve Hofmeyr guilty of ‘harassing’ old SA flag artist: here's what you need to know

Steve Hofmeyr has been found guilty of harassing old SA flag activist.
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

DJ Maphorisa: DJs hate me, that's cool because I'm a jack of all trades!

Why all the hate? Where is the love, DJ Maphorisa asked.
TshisaLIVE
22 hours ago

Gqom vs amapiano: Distruction Boyz slam 'useless' comparison

"There's no space for useless comparisons; just listen to the music!"
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Lootlove is determined to work on herself, no matter how 'painful' it is

"Thank God I'm a mother," says Lootlove.
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Zodwa Wabantu takes a bath at a random person's house TshisaLIVE
  2. WATCH | DJ Fresh confirms he's headed to 947 TshisaLIVE
  3. IN MEMES | LOL! Twitter dubs 'Idols SA' the 'new home of comedy' TshisaLIVE
  4. All the love for DJ Fresh and his new 947 gig: 'We go wherever you are' TshisaLIVE
  5. Nicole Nyaba's changing careers: I quit being a club host, I wanna be an artist TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

'Oh donner!' : Heavy rainfall and winds in Cape Town has things blowing away
Pravin Gordhan vs. The public protector: 4 key statements as the court hearing ...
X