IN MEMES | Is MaNtuli really gone? 'Skeem Saam' fans refuse to believe it

25 July 2019 - 09:09 By Chrizelda Kekana
MaNtuli got herself in trouble, but tweeps don't think she deserves to die.
Image: Twitter/Skeem Saam

Even though MaNtuli is one of the most annoying mothers on TV in SA, she also happens to be everyone’s fave mamgobhozi. Because of this, her “missing” status isn’t sitting well with Skeem Saam fans, who fear for her life because she made herself an enemy of Lehasa and his evil girlfriend, Lelo.

In another thrilling episode of the popular soapie, fans found themselves biting their nails in anticipation of where the storyline is headed to. MaNtuli, who is played by Dieketseng Mnisi, is one of the original cast members of Skeem Saam and, try as they might, Skeem Saam fans can’t imagine what the turf-based story would be like without “MaNtuli ka iOne”.

As it turns out, the reason why Katlego and Kwaito were running around in panic while Koko Mantšha said a nervous prayer as she sat on her sofa was because of a fire at Maphosa Nuts Factory. All the anxiety fans experienced was caused by the mysterious blaze.

The issue is not that the factory burned down after Lelo suggested it a few weeks earlier (she has a history with arson) or that Mama Koloi is also nowhere to be found. The issue is where the hell is MaNtuli?

Tweeps had theories and memes, of course!

