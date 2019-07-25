IN MEMES | Is MaNtuli really gone? 'Skeem Saam' fans refuse to believe it
Even though MaNtuli is one of the most annoying mothers on TV in SA, she also happens to be everyone’s fave mamgobhozi. Because of this, her “missing” status isn’t sitting well with Skeem Saam fans, who fear for her life because she made herself an enemy of Lehasa and his evil girlfriend, Lelo.
In another thrilling episode of the popular soapie, fans found themselves biting their nails in anticipation of where the storyline is headed to. MaNtuli, who is played by Dieketseng Mnisi, is one of the original cast members of Skeem Saam and, try as they might, Skeem Saam fans can’t imagine what the turf-based story would be like without “MaNtuli ka iOne”.
As it turns out, the reason why Katlego and Kwaito were running around in panic while Koko Mantšha said a nervous prayer as she sat on her sofa was because of a fire at Maphosa Nuts Factory. All the anxiety fans experienced was caused by the mysterious blaze.
The issue is not that the factory burned down after Lelo suggested it a few weeks earlier (she has a history with arson) or that Mama Koloi is also nowhere to be found. The issue is where the hell is MaNtuli?
Tweeps had theories and memes, of course!
I'm starting to think that mantuli ran away after starting the fire that's why she's missing #SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/SVFUeink2K— Sharon (@Shayronny) July 24, 2019
MaNtuli from #SkeemSaam still gone missing after that fire at Maphosa Nuts and no one knows her whereabouts! 🤦🏾♂️ https://t.co/Z3BzUS8l0i pic.twitter.com/Gjx2Suv03T— TwittaNerd™ 👨🏾💻 (@LindoMyeni) July 24, 2019
#SkeemSaam MaNtuli aka Mrs X she is allergic to death, you know nawe pic.twitter.com/rPbxIUqRxU— #ChasingTheDream🙇 (@SdizoRSA) July 24, 2019
Connie is dead and Mantuli slept over at her boyfriend's place #SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/GYoihoBHwM— Siya Mthimkhulu Genu (@GenuSiya) July 24, 2019
Lelo has something to do with the fire a week ago she Suggested that they burn the factory & now this 😢😕 #SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/bV9oPv95Vt— SLY (@CeelySly) July 24, 2019
I think Mama Koloi is the one who died in that fire and Billy sensed it the day he bunked school just to come and spend the last day with his mom #SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/3gm0zCds7f— Themi (@HerdsThemi) July 24, 2019
#SkeemSaam— Lifa (@MLifaro) July 23, 2019
Theory: MaNtuli started that fire because she was stressed and decided to smoke some weed.
That's why athi akabhenywa akasiyintsango, because bad things happen when she's in the presence of intsango. pic.twitter.com/G1kR6wza2k
It can't be MANTULI, what would #skeemsaam be without her?, who is gonna say You can't smoke me am not dagga?— MAN A (@AsaphTemo) July 24, 2019
no no no no no no no no @nozi_langa @clementmaosa @SkeemSaam3 pic.twitter.com/1RBHrQDNla
Lelo once said lets burn the factory then claim the insurance money— ilovekools2g (@Mahlatsimashilo) July 23, 2019
Mantuli and the mother of vrrr phaaa are just fine
The person who died is someone who we dont know
Or
Mama koloi is the one, then her kids will be abused my sesy ouma. Abusive step mom vibes#SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/UlUWZ4ZlPu