KO: I have little to no friends in this industry

After being in the industry for more than a decade rapper KO has learnt the hard way that friendships in the industry are a myth.

The rapper explained that he has little to no friends in the industry because history showed him that most disappear when the going gets tough.

"I have little to no friends in this industry purely because they all turn ghost when the chips are down - such is life I guess. Zero friends means peace of mind to the headstrong," he said.

The Supa Dupa hitmaker said for him it was all about protecting his legacy. He explained that after taking many Ls publicly and getting back up again, his biggest strength was never giving up, especially when it became evident that people were trying to get rid of him.

"Protect your legacy by any means! Artists are forced to throw in the towel sooner or later coz this industry gets even harder the longer you stay in it. There are folks that really want you out! Let your story end the way you envisioned it, not on the devil’s terms."