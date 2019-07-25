Linda Mtoba hits back at criticism for posting her helper on social media
Actress Linda Mtoba is clearly tired of unsolicited advice and comments on her Insta and came out to put a "woke" tweep in her place after she attempted to shame Linda for posting her domestic worker on her social media.
Linda took to Instagram to post a picture of Emma, her helper, as she explained how she always finds it difficult to unpack clothes after a vacation and how Emma goes about handling it for her.
"Back from my trip and I'm one of those people that tend to overpack. I didn’t even wear half of these clothes and some that I did, I only wore for an hour or so and had to change again. So there’s no need to for unnecessary washing we’ll just #Day2it Emma uses @day2sa on our delicates (likes of wool, cashmere) and denims. Also comes in very handy for me when I travel as I’m not one to iron or do laundry," she said in the caption.
The follower seemingly assumed that Linda posted the picture of Emma without her permission, and asked if Emma had agreed to the taking and publishing of the photo.
As her fans questioned the follower's intentions, Linda came out to set things straight.
Other than just telling the follower to mind her business, Linda proceeded to let her know that Emma was very much a part of her family and she saw nothing wrong with appearing on her Insta.
In fact, Linda said, this post wasn't Emma's debut on her social media platforms.
Read her responses below.