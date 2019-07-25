Sbahle's squad rallies behind her as she takes her first steps

Sbahle Mpisane's journey to recovery after a horror accident last year that almost cost her her life has been documented by the star on Instagram.

Memory loss, hospitalisation, wheel-chair bound and the battle to walk are just some of the mammoth struggles she has faced.

In a recent post about taking her first steps, Sbahle said it took her an hour to take three steps unaided.

"I cannot describe how mentally challenging it was," she wrote in the post.

As Sbahle continues to document her journey, her fans and friends have been showing her all the love, surrounding her with a powerful support squad.

"You've got this honey," wrote Basetsana Kumalo.

"You're doing great mama," added Jessica Nkosi.

Her video had been viewed more than 180,000 times at the time of publishing this article.

Sbahle said the support helps keep her motivated.