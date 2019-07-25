TshisaLIVE

Sbahle's squad rallies behind her as she takes her first steps

25 July 2019 - 13:23 By Jessica Levitt
Stronger every day, Sbahle appreciates the fan love.
Stronger every day, Sbahle appreciates the fan love.
Image: Instagram/Sbahle Mpisane

Sbahle Mpisane's journey to recovery after a horror accident last year that almost cost her her life has been documented by the star on Instagram.

Memory loss, hospitalisation, wheel-chair bound and the battle to walk are just some of the mammoth struggles she has faced.

In a recent post about taking her first steps, Sbahle said it took her an hour to take three steps unaided.

"I cannot describe how mentally challenging it was," she wrote in the post.

As Sbahle continues to document her journey, her fans and friends have been showing her all the love, surrounding her with a powerful support squad.

"You've got this honey," wrote Basetsana Kumalo.

"You're doing great mama," added Jessica Nkosi.

Her video had been viewed more than 180,000 times at the time of publishing this article.

Sbahle said the support helps keep her motivated.

MORE

WATCH | Sbahle has been pushing boundaries in her journey to recovery

Sbahle Mpisane believes in herself.
TshisaLIVE
5 days ago

Joy lives here: Inside Sbahle Mpisane's journey of discovery

She has turned pain to joy as she fought for her life and won.
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

SNAPS | Inside Sbahle Mpisane’s EPIC birthday bash

The star said she was grateful to be alive to celebrate it.
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Cyber bullying takes centre stage as Sbahle Mpisane receives support

Sbahle Mpisane's social media followers continue to rally behind her following her touching Instagram post about the effects her car crash has had on ...
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Sbahle gets real about amnesia, leaving relationships & being labelled a 'murderer'

'I never faked my amnesia or not having recollection of my past relationships'
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Zodwa Wabantu takes a bath at a random person's house TshisaLIVE
  2. Bonang claps back after tweeps tell her not to swear: I don’t care, I’m human TshisaLIVE
  3. WATCH | DJ Fresh confirms he's headed to 947 TshisaLIVE
  4. DJ Maphorisa: DJs hate me, that's cool because I'm a jack of all trades! TshisaLIVE
  5. All the love for DJ Fresh and his new 947 gig: 'We go wherever you are' TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

'Oh donner!' : Heavy rainfall and winds in Cape Town has things blowing away
Pravin Gordhan vs. The public protector: 4 key statements as the court hearing ...
X