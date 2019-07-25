Tributes pour in for veteran actor Danny Keogh
Tributes are pouring in for veteran actor Danny Keogh, 71, after it was confirmed he died earlier this week.
Keogh cemented his name in various shows including Known Gods and Interrogation Room. He also starred in Clint Eastwood's Invictus, in which he played the role of Louis Luyt, and Starship Troopers, in which he played the role of Dr. Wiggs.
Keogh's son Ty, who is also an actor, posted a picture on his Instagram paying tribute to his father.
In 2012, when talking about his father's success, Ty said he was the ultimate role model.
"I often talk about my father being my mentor and this is why.. this credit list when combined with 22 best actor nominations for theatre and leading roles in numerous local television dramas and soaps, means I listen when he gives me advice."
On social media, friends and fans have been paying tribute to the star.
RIP Danny Keogh- legend of an actor and always the consummate gentleman. If you worked alongside this man you learnt something. Condolences to his family. #actor #greatman #southafrica pic.twitter.com/lY4y30kCGc— Garth Breytenbach (@OMGBreyts) July 24, 2019
You will be missed #DannyKeogh enjoyed working with you and all the late night conversations #Marauder @CasperVanDien @cokeyfalkow #southafrican pic.twitter.com/tTJWjeaFNO— Stelio Savante (@StelioSavante) July 24, 2019
@KKalarytis Sad to hear veteran actor Danny Keogh has passed away. I was privileged to have worked with him on Dora’s Peace in 2015. He was a very gifted and generous man and it was a joy working with him. South Africa has lost a great talent. R.I.P sir! pic.twitter.com/cjzi014bok— Kosta Kalarytis (@KKalarytis) July 24, 2019
RIP DANNY KEOGH— Cokey Falkow (@cokeyfalkow) July 24, 2019
we spent many hours on set together in the desert shooting starship troopers marauder and he was a very generous actor and a kind soul
The world has lost a great talent
😭🙏🏼
Thoughts and prayers go… https://t.co/AgLj2QwhNC
I am so sad to hear about Danny Keogh’s passing last night. He co- wrote the play the Native who Caused all the Trouble. A great actor and an incredible human being. RIP— JohnKani (@JohnKani2) July 24, 2019