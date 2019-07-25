Tributes pour in for veteran actor Danny Keogh

Tributes are pouring in for veteran actor Danny Keogh, 71, after it was confirmed he died earlier this week.

Keogh cemented his name in various shows including Known Gods and Interrogation Room. He also starred in Clint Eastwood's Invictus, in which he played the role of Louis Luyt, and Starship Troopers, in which he played the role of Dr. Wiggs.

Keogh's son Ty, who is also an actor, posted a picture on his Instagram paying tribute to his father.