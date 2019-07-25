TshisaLIVE

Tributes pour in for veteran actor Danny Keogh

25 July 2019
The actor made a name for himself in various film and TV roles.
Image: Dora's Peace/YouTube

Tributes are pouring in for veteran actor Danny Keogh, 71,  after it was confirmed he died  earlier this week.

Keogh cemented his name in various shows including Known Gods and Interrogation Room. He also starred in Clint Eastwood's Invictus, in which he played the role of Louis Luyt, and Starship Troopers, in which he played the role of Dr. Wiggs.

Keogh's son Ty, who is also an actor, posted a picture on his Instagram paying tribute to his father.

In 2012, when talking about his father's success, Ty said he was the ultimate role model.

"I often talk about my father being my mentor and this is why.. this credit list when combined with 22 best actor nominations for theatre and leading roles in numerous local television dramas and soaps, means I listen when he gives me advice."

On social media, friends and fans have been paying tribute to the star.

