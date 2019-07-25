WATCH | Almost one year after horror car crash Sbahle Mpisane takes her first 3 steps

Almost a year after she was involved in a car crash that left her in ICU for months, Sbahle Mpisane took her first three steps without crutches and shared the moment on Instagram.

Sbahle explained that it took her an hour to take those first three steps and that it was extremely painful, but she had promised her mom that she would do it for her. She said it was a case of mind over matter.

"Our body can withstand almost anything. It’s your mind that needs the convincing. For the past couple of months, without much success, I’ve been attempting to at least take one step. Yesterday my mum managed to make me take three steps, and it took a whole hour," Sbahle shared.

The fitness bunny said after those initial steps, she was motivated by her fitness instructor Zain to look past her "pain" and prepare herself mentally to do more.

She recorded the moment to share with everyone who has been rooting for her during her journey to recovery and took the time to thank fans for their support.

"I cannot describe how mentally challenging it was! Today Zain encouraged me to try take a walk without focusing on the pain I’m facing. For some miraculous reason, calling my bodyguard to come take a video of me, made me mentally ready to walk and record this milestone. Love y’all and thank you for the constant support. It pushes me forward," she said.

Watch the video below.