Hulisani Ravele lashes out at troll who compared her freckles with a 'bruised banana'

Hulisani Ravele and her army of fans put a troll on blast after he compared her freckles with a "slice of toast and a bruised banana".

After Hulisani slammed him for his insensitivity and ignorance, many of her fans followed suit by blocking him.

"You are a vile human being. Your sheer ignorance and disregard of the emotional and self-esteem ramifications that a post like this has on someone is sad. Worse, you are a father, to a daughter. May she never be ridiculed and have to experience what you did here," she said.

It didn't take long for Twitter to start calling out the tweep, Some even blocked and reported him for cyberbullying, with DJ Black Coffee, Sade Giliberti and Bontle Modiselle joining them

Hulisani, who is busy chasing the summer, came back to Twitter to thank everyone who joined the brief movement. She explained that she isn't touched by the troll;s hurtful comparison, but felt the need to respond to him because of the young girl or boy who may be facing bullying at the hands of people like him.

"Thank you to everyone who is reporting & blocking him. I’m cool. I had to respond for that young girl or boy who faces a real battle with teasing and bullying because of their physical appearance," she said.