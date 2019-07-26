TshisaLIVE

Jordyn Woods makes TV debut & we stan

26 July 2019 - 06:38 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Jordyn Woods has made her television debut.
Image: Angela Weiss/AFP

The year may have started on a chaotic note for model Jordyn Woods, but she isn't letting her split from Kylie Jenner get her down.

Mo'ghel is carving her own path, literally fetching her life and her coin after making her first TV debut on American sitcom, Grown-ish.

Jordyn told People magazine that she was excited, as the episode focused on mental health, an issue close to her heart. 

"The episode happened to be on mental health, which was even more important for me to discuss."

Oh, and her clothing line, Secndnture (second nature), also also seems to be doing well.

She's been posting pictures of her summer collection on Instagram and flaunting them curves.

