TshisaLIVE

IN PICTURES | Fitting memorial service for Johnny Clegg

26 July 2019 - 16:02 By Chrizelda Kekana

Fans and musicians gathered in the Sandton convention centre to commemorate the life of musician Johnny Clegg on July 26 2019. Clegg passed away on July 17 2019 after a long battle with pancreatic cancer.

Family, friends and fans of late musician Johnny Clegg gathered at The Sandton Convention centre to pay tribute to the icon who died last week aged 66. 

The Impi hitmaker died on July 16 after a five-year battle with pancreatic cancer and was laid to rest on July 17 after a private funeral.

However, the public joined his family and friends on Friday to celebrate his life.

The memorial service had a brief program that was lead by John Kani, who was the MC of the day. It featured heartfelt speeches from people like Sipho Mchunu, Max du Preez and Clegg's son Jesse.

There were beautiful performances by Soweto Gospel Choir, Zolani Mahola and Sipho Mchunu.

Here are some moments from the memorial.

Sipho Mchunu, Cofounder of South African music group Juluka performs a tribute song.
Sipho Mchunu, Cofounder of South African music group Juluka performs a tribute song.
Image: Alaister Russell/The Sunday Times
Jaron and Jesse Clegg deliver a vote of thanks, 26 July 2019, at the Sandton Convention Centre, Johannesburg, at the memorial service for iconic South African Musician, Johnny Clegg.
Jaron and Jesse Clegg deliver a vote of thanks, 26 July 2019, at the Sandton Convention Centre, Johannesburg, at the memorial service for iconic South African Musician, Johnny Clegg.
Image: Alaister Russell/The Sunday Times
South African actor, director, and playwright Dr John Kani delivers the eulogy.
South African actor, director, and playwright Dr John Kani delivers the eulogy.
Image: Alaister Russell/The Sunday Times
South African vocalist Zolani Mahola shares an emotional moment with Vocalist Mandisa Dlanga after performing the popular song Asimbonanga with the Soweto Gospel Choir.
South African vocalist Zolani Mahola shares an emotional moment with Vocalist Mandisa Dlanga after performing the popular song Asimbonanga with the Soweto Gospel Choir.
Image: Alaister Russell/The Sunday Times
South African vocalist and Musician Karen Zoid (Centre) cries as acollection of South African Artists sing the popular song “The Crossing” .
South African vocalist and Musician Karen Zoid (Centre) cries as acollection of South African Artists sing the popular song “The Crossing” .
Image: Alaister Russell/The Sunday Times
Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture, Nathi Mthethwa gives a speech, 26 July 2019, at the Sandton Convention Centre, Johannesburg, at the memorial service for iconic South African Musician, Johnny Clegg.
Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture, Nathi Mthethwa gives a speech, 26 July 2019, at the Sandton Convention Centre, Johannesburg, at the memorial service for iconic South African Musician, Johnny Clegg.
Image: Alaister Russell/The Sunday Times
South African vocalist Zolani Mahola leads a collection of South African Artists as they sing the popular song “The Crossing” .
South African vocalist Zolani Mahola leads a collection of South African Artists as they sing the popular song “The Crossing” .
Image: Alaister Russell/The Sunday Times

WATCH | Kearsney College pays moving tribute to Johnny Clegg

The choir's moving tribute has been watched more than a million times.
TshisaLIVE
7 hours ago

WATCH | Jesse Clegg's heartwarming performance at his dad's memorial service

A memorial in Johnny Clegg's memorial is currently underway.
TshisaLIVE
3 hours ago

Johnny Clegg to be honoured with public memorial service

The public have been invited to pay their respects to Johnny Clegg at a memorial service on Friday.
TshisaLIVE
4 days ago

Johnny Clegg laid to rest in private funeral

The funeral took place in Johannesburg on Wednesday.
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Most read

  1. Linda Mtoba hits back at criticism for posting her helper on social media TshisaLIVE
  2. Bonang claps back after tweeps tell her not to swear: I don’t care, I’m human TshisaLIVE
  3. Zodwa Wabantu takes a bath at a random person's house TshisaLIVE
  4. Rihanna 'almost drops her phone' after seeing a picture of her 'mini-me' TshisaLIVE
  5. Nando's throws major shade at Bujy over new 'Boujee Bowl' meal TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

'A mlungu, a white man speaking Zulu' - Fond moments shared at Johnny Clegg ...
‘People will be arrested': NPA head on state capture
X