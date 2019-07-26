TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Jesse Clegg's heartwarming performance at his dad's memorial service

#JohnnyCleggMemorial: Jesse Clegg said his dad believed the greatest gift a father could give a son was a 'strong moral compass'

26 July 2019 - 13:59 By Karishma Thakurdin and Nonhlanhla Msibi
Jesse Clegg pays tribute to his dad at the Sandton Convention Centre on Friday afternoon.
Image: TshisaLIVE

Johnny Clegg's son and well-known musician, Jesse Clegg stood tall as he spoke about the priceless lessons his dad taught him and his brother. 

Hundreds of friends, family, fans and well-known personalities filled the Sandton Convention Centre on Friday afternoon for Johnny Clegg's memorial service. 

He died on July 16 after a lengthy battle with pancreatic cancer. 

Jesse took to stage to perform a song they had written together as a family. 

"It's a song about the things in life you can't replace ... to my dad that was his family. Despite his success his role in his family was his most important. He was a vulnerable, generous and loving role model for my brother and I." 

Jesse went on to share some of the invaluable life lessons his father taught them. 

"He taught us to be curious about the world and to shape our lives around our passion. He believed the greatest gift a father could give his son is a strong moral compass." 

Jesse said that it was impossible to sum up what his dad meant to his mother, brother and him but writing the song together is one of the wonderful memories they shared. 

