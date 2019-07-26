TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Kearnsey College pays moving tribute to Johnny Clegg

26 July 2019 - 09:48 By Jessica Levitt
Johnny Clegg's memory lives on.
Image: Jo Hale/Redferns via Getty Images

As thousands of people prepare to bid a final farewell to musician Johnny Clegg at a memorial service at Johannesburg's Sandton Convention Centre on Friday, footage of the Kearsney College Choir's in-studio tribute to Clegg has re-emerged.

The KZN Midlands school's choir gave a rousing tribute to the musician on the province's East Coast Radio days after his death.

Clips of the performance went viral, with the radio station saying the footage had received more than a million views and had been shared thousands of times.

Clegg died on July 16 after a five-year battle with pancreatic cancer. He was buried in a private ceremony, attended by close friends and family.

