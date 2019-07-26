WATCH LIVE | Johnny Clegg's official memorial service

Family, friends and fans are gathering at The Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg to pay tribute to music icon Johnny Clegg.

Clegg died on July 16 after lengthy battle with pancreatic cancer and was laid to rest after a private funeral service.

His memorial is set to start at 12.30pm on Friday.

Ever since the musician's death was confirmed fans and well-known personalities have remembered Clegg for the impact he made through music during the apartheid era.

Just days after his dad's death, well-known musician Jesse Clegg spoke out about his pain.

"You have inspired me both as a musician and as a man, and given me the tools to live a meaningful life.

"I will miss you deeply and struggle to imagine a world without you. But I am comforted to know that your wisdom and compassion lives on in all of us. Hamba kahle dad, be at peace. You have done so much and we honour you."