DJ Zinhle: My focus is my family, daughter and work

27 July 2019 - 12:00 By Karishma Thakurdin
DJ Zinhle wants to teach her daughter not to be bothered by other people's opinions.
Image: DJ Zinhle/ Instagram

Everyone knows that DJ Zinhle is all about slaying in her own lane and isn't bothered by the unnecessary commentary around her. 

And, this is something she also wants to instill into her three-year-old daughter Kairo. 

Taking to Instagram recently, Zinhle shared a dope picture of her and Kairo wearing matching outfits. 

Along with it, Zinhle shared how what other people think of her isn't her business and she wants Kairo to know she's "enough". 

"My focus is my daughter, my family and my work. Nothing else matters. I don’t want my daughter to grow up around a woman who is constantly worried about what people are doing. I want to raise a confident, kind and loving girl, who knows that she is enough." 

