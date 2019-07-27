TshisaLIVE

Thickleeyonce: Stop being a prisoner to your own insecurities

27 July 2019 - 08:00 By Karishma Thakurdin
Thickleeyonce is all about body positivity.
Image: Thickleeyonce/Instagram

Plus-size model and photographer Thickleeyonce is all about spreading positive vibes. 

Even though Thickleeyonce has been on the receiving end of nasty comments and being fat shamed, she is all about encouraging women to look past their flaws. 

"Stop being a prisoner to your own insecurities. Cellulite is natural. Stretch marks are normal. Nothing to be ashamed of," she captioned a picture of herself in a swimsuit. 

Yaaasss gurl! 

