Jessica Nkosi: My dad raised me to be strong powerful confident and own it

28 July 2019 - 10:00 By Karishma Thakurdin
Jessica Nkosi is learning to live by her dad's teachings.
Image: Jessica Nkosi/Instagram

Jessica Nkosi reflected on the invaluable life lessons her dad taught her in a heartfelt post. 

Taking to Instagram on what would have been her father's birthday, the TV personality opened up about the void her dad's death left in her heart. 

"Today was a bit of a difficult day for me...today is my father’s birthday. I keep telling myself to smile. He would be proud, not only of me but my siblings as well. We all thriving and making him proud. God is carrying us. We are so blessed to have had the opportunity to call him dad." 

Even though Jessica misses her dad terribly, she is comforted by the way he raised her. 

"My dad raised me to be strong, powerful, confident and own it, own who I am... be proud of who I am. To put God first and always be praying, about everything. I am the living word.Day by day I’m learning to walk in his teachings."

View this post on Instagram

Today was abit of a difficult day for me...Today is my father’s birthday. I keep telling myself to smile. He would be proud, not only of me but my siblings aswell. We all thriving and making him proud. God is carrying us ❤️ We are so blessed to have had the opportunity to call him dad. Myself, sis Nomusa, Swazi, Junior and Sphelele are so blessed... (RIP to my beautiful older sister Sis Nomusa ☹️🙏🏽❤️) I must continue to make him proud. Go for my dreams and everything I believe in. And in instances where I feel like I’ve lost myself or lost sight of my vision in life, to never give in, but to find myself again, to reinvent myself to get up and dominate, to not dim my light just to make the world comfortable....... I must be authentically me... I must shine, like I was born to!!! My dad raised me to be strong powerful confident and own it, own who I am be proud of who I am. To put God first and always be praying, about EVERYTHING. I am the living word...Day by day I’m learning to walk in his teachings. Lala kahle Baba, we miss you. And love you so much. We will never forget you. And HAPPY BIRTHDAY 🎊🎉🎈🎁🎂 #JabuNkosi 🙌🏼

A post shared by jessicankosi (@jessicankosi) on

