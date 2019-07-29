TshisaLIVE

IN SNAPS | Kylie Jenner and her 'new bestie', Anastasia Karanikolaou

29 July 2019 - 06:30 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Kylie Jenner is living her best life with her 'new bestie', Anastasia.
Image: Getty Images / Jamie McCarthy

Reality TV star and make-up mogul Kylie Jenner may have broken up with now ex-best friend Jordyn Woods, but she's isn't completely lonely. Her new fave, Anastasia Karanikolaou, has been keeping Kylie company.

Although unfamiliar to some, Anastasia is no stranger to Kylie's inner circle.

In fact, Anastasia and Jordyn were quite close, too, once upon a time. But since the cheating scandal involving Jordyn and Tristan Thompson, the vlogger, known as "stassiebaby" on Instagram and YouTube, got an upgrade to Kylie's number one.

Here are snaps of the new besties.

Kylie Skin tour

Girls want to have fun

team chanel 🎾💗

Green, purple, flaunting curves

green & purple got me goin in circles

Beach, please

💗💛

Girls' night

babymama

Twinning

💕💙

