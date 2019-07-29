IN SNAPS | Kylie Jenner and her 'new bestie', Anastasia Karanikolaou

Reality TV star and make-up mogul Kylie Jenner may have broken up with now ex-best friend Jordyn Woods, but she's isn't completely lonely. Her new fave, Anastasia Karanikolaou, has been keeping Kylie company.

Although unfamiliar to some, Anastasia is no stranger to Kylie's inner circle.

In fact, Anastasia and Jordyn were quite close, too, once upon a time. But since the cheating scandal involving Jordyn and Tristan Thompson, the vlogger, known as "stassiebaby" on Instagram and YouTube, got an upgrade to Kylie's number one.

Here are snaps of the new besties.