Inside Cassper and Zakes Bantwini's Twitter exchange over SA & Naija music

His tweet got loads of responses but it was Zakes who took centre stage when he suggested 2020 should be for the whole of SA music to thrive, not just hip-hop.

"2020 for SA music. If you want unity in the industry we must stop being genre based and be music based. If we want to push SA Music to a level where Nigerians are you must think SA music industry then genre movement, period."

Zakes previously spoke to TshisaLIVE about the need for a SA mega artist that could put the whole SA industry on the map.

His comments on SA and Nigeria sparked a massive debate not only on the SA vs Nigerian music issue but also whether Zakes was attacking Cassper with his comments.

Cassper felt some kind of way and took to Twitter to announce that if you have any issues with him, you should call him and not just @ him.