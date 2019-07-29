Lasizwe accused of 'stealing' content again - this time a tweet

What should have been a casual conversation between vlogger Lasizwe Dambuza and his followers took a complete wrong turn and instead saw him being accused of "stealing" content.

"What's wrong?" was his tweet - a statement seemingly said to connect with fans. But many responded to it by accusing him of copying the infamous "O jewa ke eng" tweet, which loosely translates to "What's eating you?"

Lasizwe has neither responded to these accusations nor deleted his tweet.