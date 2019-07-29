Please leave that queen alone! Busiswa fires back at Lady Zamar's bullies

Ten months after being dragged for her outfit during a performance on Idols SA, Lady Zamar returned to the hit TV reality singing competition on Sunday. And got dragged again!

The star was a guest judge for auditions in Johannesburg and soon had tongues wagging on the social media streets for her comments and "attitude".

When she wasn't being accused of trying to be a Randall wannabe, her "American twang" had people tripped up.

Soon tweeps were lining up to take shots at the Collide hit-maker.

The star laughed off all the hate and later shared her love for her fans who stood by her.