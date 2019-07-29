TshisaLIVE

Please leave that queen alone! Busiswa fires back at Lady Zamar's bullies

'Here we are wondering what went wrong when artists commit suicide and are depression-prone. It's our Twitter-traditional verbal abuse'

29 July 2019 - 13:35 By Kyle Zeeman
Lady Zamar was once again dragged by social media.
Lady Zamar was once again dragged by social media.
Image: Instagram/ Lady Zamar

Ten months after being dragged for her outfit during a performance on Idols SA, Lady Zamar returned to the hit TV reality singing competition on Sunday. And got dragged again!

The star was a guest judge for auditions in Johannesburg and soon had tongues wagging on the social media streets for her comments and "attitude".

When she wasn't being accused of trying to be a Randall wannabe, her "American twang" had people tripped up.

Soon tweeps were lining up to take shots at the Collide hit-maker.

The star laughed off all the hate and later shared her love for her fans who stood by her.

She also found an ally in Busiswa, who took to social media amid the drama to put the trolls in their places and tell them to put some respect on sis' name.

Busiswa said she was going to "blow a gasket" and called out those who had fashion opinions, but wore "eyeliner on your lip".

"I just need the trolls to leave Lady Zamar alone. I might blow a gasket over all this but right now I'm asking nicely. Please leave that queen alone. Haters, you're doing entirely too much. Yes, you with the fashion opinion but wearing eye liner on your lip. Just stop."

She said fans were quick to bully artists and then wonder why they committed suicide and were prone to depression.

"Zamar is a chart-topping queen that bothers no one. But here we are wondering what went wrong when artists commit suicide and are depression-prone. It's our Twitter-traditional verbal abuse. Just stop."

MORE

Lady Zamar: People see me from far & assume I'm stuck up

"People see me and think I'm arrogant and aloof but I am really the opposite," Lady Zamar
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Lady Zamar's new album art & song list has landed

Looks like Lady Zamar wasn't playing when she said she'll leave it all in her songs.
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Lady Zamar on using music as an outlet: Emotions can destroy you

Lady Zamar is offering her bare soul in her next musical offering ... emotions and all
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Zodwa Wabantu blesses herself with a new ride TshisaLIVE
  2. Miss SA mum as Minnie Dlamini & others slam 'extremely tanned' pics of finalists TshisaLIVE
  3. Linda Mtoba hits back at criticism for posting her helper on social media TshisaLIVE
  4. Lira requests privacy after announcing separation from hubby TshisaLIVE
  5. Nando's throws major shade at Bujy over new 'Boujee Bowl' meal TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Pravin Gordhan succeeds in obtaining interdict against Public Protector report
Four killed in US festival shooting, suspected gunman dead
X