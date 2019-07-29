Please leave that queen alone! Busiswa fires back at Lady Zamar's bullies
'Here we are wondering what went wrong when artists commit suicide and are depression-prone. It's our Twitter-traditional verbal abuse'
Ten months after being dragged for her outfit during a performance on Idols SA, Lady Zamar returned to the hit TV reality singing competition on Sunday. And got dragged again!
The star was a guest judge for auditions in Johannesburg and soon had tongues wagging on the social media streets for her comments and "attitude".
When she wasn't being accused of trying to be a Randall wannabe, her "American twang" had people tripped up.
Soon tweeps were lining up to take shots at the Collide hit-maker.
The star laughed off all the hate and later shared her love for her fans who stood by her.
I’m amazed at how much hate exists on these social media streets.. makes me appreciate my fans even more🙏🏽😔Zamartians thank you for always having my back😍❤️— MONARCH💞🦋 (@Lady_Zamar) July 29, 2019
She also found an ally in Busiswa, who took to social media amid the drama to put the trolls in their places and tell them to put some respect on sis' name.
Busiswa said she was going to "blow a gasket" and called out those who had fashion opinions, but wore "eyeliner on your lip".
"I just need the trolls to leave Lady Zamar alone. I might blow a gasket over all this but right now I'm asking nicely. Please leave that queen alone. Haters, you're doing entirely too much. Yes, you with the fashion opinion but wearing eye liner on your lip. Just stop."
She said fans were quick to bully artists and then wonder why they committed suicide and were prone to depression.
"Zamar is a chart-topping queen that bothers no one. But here we are wondering what went wrong when artists commit suicide and are depression-prone. It's our Twitter-traditional verbal abuse. Just stop."