Versace dresses, fireworks & gold err'where: J.Lo's 50th bash was lit
Wait, what? J.Lo is 50? While you wait for that fact to sink in, take a minute to experience how the musician, actress and all-round Hollywood star celebrated the milestone birthday.
Held at Gloria and Emilio Estefan's private home on Star Island in Miami, J.Lo celebrated the big day with a lavish party with famous friends including Ashanti and DJ Khaled.
The venue was decorated with touches of gold and white and a massive towering cake was presented to the singer during the celebrations.
In a touching message to her bae, A-Rod, Jennifer said that he has been her calm.
It’s been a birthday to remember. I can truly feel the love from all of you. ❤️ Yesterday was a dream. I have watched your beautiful birthday videos and I must’ve cried 20 times. It was just another great reminder of how thankful I am for all the beauty and love I have in my life. Thank you all for being a part of this great feeling! @arod, Benny, @quayaustralia, @prettylittlething and so many more! 🎉🍾🎂 The party continues tonight!!! #itsmypartytour 📸: @walik1 & @stevengomillion
At the end of the night, guests were even treated to a fireworks show. And then it was party time! Footage of J.Lo, who was wearing Versace, on the decks was shared by the star, who said she was grateful for all the love and support she has received.