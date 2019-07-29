TshisaLIVE

Versace dresses, fireworks & gold err'where: J.Lo's 50th bash was lit

29 July 2019 - 12:15 By Jessica Levitt
Jennifer Lopez thanked her man for being by her side through the good times and bad times.
Image: Hector RETAMAL / AFP

Wait, what? J.Lo is 50? While you wait for that fact to sink in, take a minute to experience how the musician, actress and all-round Hollywood star celebrated the milestone birthday.

Held at Gloria and Emilio Estefan's private home on Star Island in Miami, J.Lo celebrated the big day with a lavish party with famous friends including Ashanti and DJ Khaled.

The venue was decorated with touches of gold and white and a massive towering cake was presented to the singer during the celebrations.

In a touching message to her bae, A-Rod, Jennifer said that he has been her calm.

At the end of the night, guests were even treated to a fireworks show. And then it was party time! Footage of J.Lo, who was wearing Versace, on the decks was shared by the star, who said she was grateful for all the love and support she has received.

