Versace dresses, fireworks & gold err'where: J.Lo's 50th bash was lit

Wait, what? J.Lo is 50? While you wait for that fact to sink in, take a minute to experience how the musician, actress and all-round Hollywood star celebrated the milestone birthday.

Held at Gloria and Emilio Estefan's private home on Star Island in Miami, J.Lo celebrated the big day with a lavish party with famous friends including Ashanti and DJ Khaled.

The venue was decorated with touches of gold and white and a massive towering cake was presented to the singer during the celebrations.

In a touching message to her bae, A-Rod, Jennifer said that he has been her calm.