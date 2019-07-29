WATCH | Julius Malema praises Jub Jub for 'fixing' the country, hails Bonang's champopo

EFF leader Julius Malema is not just gunning for the president of Mzansi, but also celeb-ville.

The CIC weighed in on some of the biggest topics in the celeb world during an address at his party's 6th birthday celebrations in Mpumalanga at the weekend.

Seemingly taking shots at an article that called into question the expensive taste of some of the EFF's leadership, Julius said leaders were allowed to celebrate and pulled out a bottle of Bonang's champopo, House of BNG.

He added that the party supported the brand as an example of black excellence.