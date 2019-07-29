WATCH | Julius Malema praises Jub Jub for 'fixing' the country, hails Bonang's champopo
EFF leader Julius Malema is not just gunning for the president of Mzansi, but also celeb-ville.
The CIC weighed in on some of the biggest topics in the celeb world during an address at his party's 6th birthday celebrations in Mpumalanga at the weekend.
Seemingly taking shots at an article that called into question the expensive taste of some of the EFF's leadership, Julius said leaders were allowed to celebrate and pulled out a bottle of Bonang's champopo, House of BNG.
He added that the party supported the brand as an example of black excellence.
Bottles of the bubbly were on full display, alongside a massive birthday cake, during the celebrations.
Julius later called Jub Jub on stage and encouraged his supporters to forgive the artist.
"He made mistakes in life. He went to jail. He must own up. Now he is back. We reintegrated him back into society. He is one of our own ... All of you have made mistakes before. Correct yourself and become a better person, like Jub Jub."
He joked that he was "fixing the country" with his Cheaters-inspired reality show, Uyajola. Cheaters is a US series that exposes people who are being unfaithful.
"He is now fixing the country. He is dealing with all the cheaters," Julius said, adding that when supporters saw him on the street they should not be with their nyatsi or "you're in trouble".
[MUST WATCH]: CIC @Julius_S_Malema embracing Jub Jub after his performance at the EFF 6th Anniversary Celebration— Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) July 27, 2019
CIC says Jub Jub made his mistakes and paid for them, but now we must reintegrate him into society. He is one of our own. #EFFTurns6 pic.twitter.com/jIRxBtRNiI