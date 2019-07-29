TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Julius Malema praises Jub Jub for 'fixing' the country, hails Bonang's champopo

29 July 2019 - 16:02 By Kyle Zeeman
EFF leader Julius Malema has weighed in on 'Uyajola' and Bonang's bubbly beverage.
Image: Gallo Images / City Press / Leon Sadiki

EFF leader Julius Malema is not just gunning for the president of Mzansi, but also celeb-ville.

The CIC weighed in on some of the biggest topics in the celeb world during an address at his party's 6th birthday celebrations in Mpumalanga at the weekend. 

Seemingly taking shots at an article that called into question the expensive taste of some of the EFF's leadership, Julius said leaders were allowed to celebrate and pulled out a bottle of Bonang's champopo, House of BNG.

He added that the party supported the brand as an example of black excellence.

Bottles of the bubbly were on full display, alongside a massive birthday cake, during the celebrations.

Julius later called Jub Jub on stage and encouraged his supporters to forgive the artist.

"He made mistakes in life. He went to jail. He must own up. Now he is back. We reintegrated him back into society. He is one of our own ... All of you have made mistakes before. Correct yourself and become a better person, like Jub Jub."

He joked that he was "fixing the country" with his Cheaters-inspired reality show, Uyajola. Cheaters is a US series that exposes people who are being unfaithful.

"He is now fixing the country. He is dealing with all the cheaters," Julius said, adding that when supporters saw him on the street they should not be with their nyatsi or "you're in trouble". 

