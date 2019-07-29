WATCH | Moonchild lifted her skirt and showed off her booty on TV show

Moonchild left Real Goboza viewers stunned recently when she flaunted her booty during an interview on the gossip show and the presenters were not ready.

In a video clip that has gone viral the free-spirited singer was being welcomed to the show by presenter Samora Mangesi, who grabbed the chance to do a young twerk.

Little did he know that Moonchild would follow suit by lifting her skirt up and showing off her booty.