WATCH | Moonchild lifted her skirt and showed off her booty on TV show
Moonchild left Real Goboza viewers stunned recently when she flaunted her booty during an interview on the gossip show and the presenters were not ready.
In a video clip that has gone viral the free-spirited singer was being welcomed to the show by presenter Samora Mangesi, who grabbed the chance to do a young twerk.
Little did he know that Moonchild would follow suit by lifting her skirt up and showing off her booty.
Here’s something you won’t get to see on TV 😂😂😂 @Moonsanelly #RealGoboza pic.twitter.com/zOb4VffA0G— The Real Goboza (@OfficialRGB) July 27, 2019
He then screamed ‘hai, hai’ and reached over to pull her skirt down, before laughing in disbelief. But we all know that Moonchild is no stranger to flaunting her booty, as she is known for racy performances and appearing on red carpets semi-naked.
Moonchild chose not to care what people thought of her a long time ago and she is most definitely living up to that.
The Midnight Starring hitmaker not only turned the heat up on set but on Twitter as well, as some praised her for being real while others questioned her actions.
Haibo @Moonsanelly #RealGoboza 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/ddOFRnmL34— @Mimi_maake (@michellebmaake) July 29, 2019
🔥🔥🔥🔥😜Enkosi @Moonsanelly.. Yesss.. Some skin nyana to end the weekend#RealGoboza#orlandopiratefan#happypeople https://t.co/DHDa0bOSDf— Da B 😜aka Benzo 🤨aka Gonzales😒 (@Ben20Legend) July 28, 2019
#RealGoboza giving us something real ,Oh my word @Moonsanelly 🤣🤣this got me laughing 😜cheeky #SundayHumour https://t.co/prHbmqVDX0— Moe Chanda (@MoeChanda) July 28, 2019