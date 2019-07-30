TshisaLIVE

AKA takes shots at his rival: You can't disown your own people & then want to lead them

30 July 2019 - 13:00 By Kyle Zeeman
AKA was not holding back.
Image: Instagram/ AKA

AKA has bulldozed into the debate over South Africa and Nigerian music, telling his rivals and fans who think Nigeria is better to fix their lives.

The rapper, who is no stranger to the odd Twitter rant, called a Twitter general assembly on Monday evening to address those who claimed Nigeria was better for artists and wished they were from that country. 

"You wish you were what?! F*ck outta here, bruv! South Africa is a f*cking miracle, and being South African is a f*cking honor and a privilege. Don’t let anyone ever tell you any other nonsense! Don’t ever be shy about being proud of your country. That is what we can learn from Nigeria!"

His comments came just hours after his rival Cassper Nyovest told a Nigerian fan that he sometimes wished he was Nigerian because of the support he would get from the country.

"Won't even lie. I wish I was from Nigeria too. The love they have for their own artists. The way they celebrate their culture, 90% local content on radio and TV. The way they celebrate their music, no matter where they are in the world. The unity within their industry. A dream!," he told a fan who said he wished the star was Nigerian.

In his address, AKA said someone had to speak out about the situation.

"You cannot disown your own people and in the next breath want to lead them. Somebody had to say something. Unfortunately or fortunately (depends on how you look at it), somehow it must always be me."

The star also resolved to return to wearing a South African flag on stage again.

AKA said he also loved Nigeria but did not want to lose to them.

"I wore a Nigerian flag on my body in my own video. Nigerians are our brothers and sisters. I love them. Just doesn’t mean I have to enjoy losing to them. Do you enjoy losing to your brother or sister? Exactly."

