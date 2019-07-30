TshisaLIVE

Freak accident left Penny Lebyane with a dislocated elbow

30 July 2019 - 06:00 By Masego Seemela
TV and radio personality Penny Lebyane dislocated her elbow at her kid's sport day.
Image: Supplied

Strange accidents happen on a daily basis and bearing testament to this is TV and radio personality, Penny Lebyane who recently dislocated her elbow while racing at her kid's sports day.

In a video shared on Instagram, Penny is seen racing with other women and just as she reaches the finish line, she falls and dislocates her elbow. 

After being thoroughly examined, thankfully she didn't fracture any bones during her fall as everything was 'popped back' into place.

We are glad that she is all fine and we wish her a speedy recovery. Go #Eagles!! 

🦋❣️

