From PDA to splitsville: A timeline of Zodwa & Ntobeko's love story

It looks like Zodwa Wabantu and long-term bae Ntobeko Linda will no longer be heading to the altar and this time it's "for good."

Zodwa confirmed to TshisaLIVE on Monday that she called off the wedding and had split from Ntobeko.

Although Zodwa is fresh from a break-up and nursing a broken heart, some fans are still not convinced that they are done for good and believe the pair may reunite to give Mzansi a wedding.

But in the meantime, let's go down memory lane and look at how Zodwa nearly found her way to the altar.

Marriage is not in our plans

After introducing him to the world the year before, in 2018 Zodwa posted loved-up images of her and her bae but claimed that marriage was not on the cards.