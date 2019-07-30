From PDA to splitsville: A timeline of Zodwa & Ntobeko's love story
It looks like Zodwa Wabantu and long-term bae Ntobeko Linda will no longer be heading to the altar and this time it's "for good."
Zodwa confirmed to TshisaLIVE on Monday that she called off the wedding and had split from Ntobeko.
Although Zodwa is fresh from a break-up and nursing a broken heart, some fans are still not convinced that they are done for good and believe the pair may reunite to give Mzansi a wedding.
But in the meantime, let's go down memory lane and look at how Zodwa nearly found her way to the altar.
Marriage is not in our plans
After introducing him to the world the year before, in 2018 Zodwa posted loved-up images of her and her bae but claimed that marriage was not on the cards.
Maybe marriage isn't such a bad thing...
A year later, she dropped a major hint that she could soon tie the knot, telling TshisaLIVE that she is so in love that the thought of getting married no longer scares her as much.
It won't define me
She then found herself having to prove to Msanzi that marriage isn't the be-all and end-all of life.
Money can change everything
Although she had turned down the idea of getting married, she then said that money had given her more options, which had changed her outlook on life.
She proposed!
This later saw her pop the question to her lifetime bae.
She took to Instagram to share a video of her going down on one knee at Eyadini Lounge, in Durban, and asking Ntobeko to marry her.
Lobola plans
Making a taboo move, Zodwa shared that she planned to send a delegation of women to pay lobola for her fiancé.
The wedding is off... part 1
Zodwa then left followers in a mini panic when she reported that her upcoming wedding was called off which turned out to be pre-wedding jitters.
In June this year, in just a matter of two weeks, Zodwa Wabantu's wedding had been off, on hold and now it's all systems go again.
The wedding is off... part 2
After months of prep, planning and pre-wedding jitters, Zodwa was left nursing a broken heart after her wedding was called off this past Saturday.
We hope that this is not the end for Msanzi's favourite couple.