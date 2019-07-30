Generations actor Kope Makgae scores spot on Dr Malinga's One Man Show

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Dr Malinga said he was really excited to have Tswyza on the lineup.

"He is a public figure and people love him. When we heard he might be available we did everything we could to make sure he was on the lineup."

Malinga said he had been inundated with calls from fans to include Kope and was happy to have convinced the star to perform.

Kope said that he had worked with Malinga on several of his projects in the past, including for events in his community, and had jokingly asked the star why he had never returned the favour and invited him to perform at his shows.

He said that he was overjoyed when Malinga then invited him to be part of his show this weekend.

Tswyza has been entertaining audiences with his rap skills, even blazing some serious bars on social media.

He said fans can expect a fusion of hip-hop, amapiano and soul in his performance at Malinga's show.

And judging by these bars, it's going to be fire.