Here's what's on Somizi's dedicated menu at Zuri Beach

Seeing that Somizi's Zuri Beach Club menu was a huge success, he should really consider creating one for Joburgers.

30 July 2019 - 08:00 By Masego Seemela
Somizi dedicates a menu at Zuri Beach Club
Somizi dedicates a menu at Zuri Beach Club
Image: Instagram/Somizi Mhlongo

It's no secret that Somizi has a passion for food and recently revealed that he's set to launch a cooking show and release a cookbook. 

Taking to Instagram a week ago Somizi announced the exciting news to fans. He revealed that fans would get a sneak peek of what to expect when he takes over the Zuri Beach Club in Margate. 

"Ladies and gents here’s yo chance to be one of the first to experience my culinary skills before I release my cook book and cooking TV show." 

Somizi also gave fans a glimpse of how he prepared the four-course meal to fans who turned up in their numbers. 

Here's what was on the menu that Somizi came up with. 

View this post on Instagram

Course 1 @zuribeachmargate

A post shared by Somizi (@somizi) on

View this post on Instagram

Starters. @zuribeachmargate

A post shared by Somizi (@somizi) on

