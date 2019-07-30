TshisaLIVE

'I thought he would fight for me'- Zodwa's wedding has been called off...'for good'

The star was supposed to have tied the knot over the weekend but things didn't go according to plan

30 July 2019 - 07:00 By Kyle Zeeman
Zodwa Wabantu has cancelled her wedding plans.
Image: Instagram/ Zodwa Wabantu

After months of prep, planning and pre-wedding jitters, Zodwa Wabantu was left nursing a broken heart after her wedding was called off this past Saturday.   

The star confirmed to TshisaLIVE on Monday that her wedding is off "for good" and she had broken up with her bae Ntobeko.

"I cancelled the wedding. I am no longer getting married. Me and Ntobeko are finished. We have split."

Although hesitant to share what caused the split, she hinted that fame had driven a wedge between them.

She said the couple separated about a month ago and she had hoped, even until this weekend, that Ntobeko would "fight" for her.

"I took a break from him and thought he would fight for me. But he was just quiet. I took that as a sign and so it's off now."

The star said she has been keeping herself distracted by working, and recently got a new car to celebrate her success in 2019.

"He found me working and I will remain working. Zodwa is Zodwa Wabantu."

Zodwa first hinted at trouble in paradise last month announcing that the wedding was off. She later told TshisaLIVE that the wedding was back on again, even though she hadn't completely "fixed" the issues that gave her cold feet in the first place.

"I don't know a lot of things but the one thing I know is that I do what I say I'll do, I'm not the type to just back out of things. But, I know that if it is necessary I can always change my mind. We have a lot to talk about and we will be doing so when I see him," she said.

