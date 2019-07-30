IN MEMES | Is The Queen's crown slipping? Fans gatvol of soapie's 'nonsense'
The Queen may be one of the most popular soapies on TV but after another episode of unbelievable drama, fans have started to voice their frustration with the soapie.
The latest season of show has just started and brought more twists than a drive up Chapman's Peak.
Suddenly detective Jerry was seemingly able to breath by himself and Shaka has two mothers.
Also the Khozas suddenly have money out of the blue and have escaped poverty.
To add to the drama, Brutus and Shaka are out of jail but Harriet doesn't know.
Everyone was confused and questioned how so much can happen in such a short time, and how one show can have so much drama.
Viewers were gatvol of the "far-fetched" storyline and filled social media with memes encouraging each other to take up the Mzansi goal of drinking water and minding your own business.
#TheQueenMzanzi Jerry is breathing after the Machine stopped... i think i need to focus on my studies ke lese tsa T.V bikinkinya pic.twitter.com/gjVOX6xv5y— 🌹Auntie Cocoa🌹 (@PertuniaKesilwe) July 29, 2019
Throw the whole production away,what level of foolery are we being subjected to 😑 rubbish!! Im actually embarrased for them yhu #TheQueenMzanzi pic.twitter.com/DQlP4uHkMH— Zaza ngumXhosa (@MazazaWethu) July 29, 2019
But the Queen took a wrong turn ka Ntombizodwa,, phela who doesn't know that the old Ntombizodwa is a village woman? Now all the sudden shz a mordern lady njani??? 🤔🤔🤔#TheQueenMzanzi— Jeniffer Moroaswi (@JMoroaswi) July 29, 2019
The reason why #TheQueenMzanzi never win awards it's because their storyline is too obvious and most acting is unbelievable, just nonsense pic.twitter.com/vULkddgFVJ— RationQ (@RationQ) July 29, 2019
So #TheQueenMzanzi thinks that we have forgotten that Shaka’s mom used to be Mam Ruby?— Makhafula (@Makhafula28) July 29, 2019
Now Boom! The new Ntombizodwa🙄 pic.twitter.com/6nezfCQD9E
And then Jerry wakes up from the dead!! Bethuna!!!😱 This guy thinks he's Stefano DiMera for days of our lives #TheQueenMzanzi pic.twitter.com/WMXe6tJBgp— Mathandi Mchunu (@P_da_capt) July 29, 2019
Jerry Maake is a die hard😂— Kanya Ntshongwana (@kanya_kb) July 29, 2019
Who agrees with me? #TheQueenMzanzi pic.twitter.com/fsHVs10wAo
So kahle kahle sjerere thinks this is jumanji,u have 3 lives u used 2 now you're left with 1haibo bethuna #TheQueenMzanzi pic.twitter.com/mMQ8LAYDyL— Mělüsî jňR Mkĥoñţő (@Melusi01943309) July 29, 2019
#Thethrone and #TheQueenMzanzi are in the same WhatsApp group. They make it do obvious that they are from the same production company.....The team needs to be more creative... pic.twitter.com/bxbmZmo68C— Buli Manele (@BuliManele) July 29, 2019
How many times must Jerry die kanti ?#TheQueenMzanzi pic.twitter.com/UFQHWuWObE— Jbulani Mashiya (@sjava_eldiago) July 29, 2019
Shaka doesn't know his own mother 😂#TheQueenMzanzi pic.twitter.com/xklq1UJdBU— Mr Write😏 (@jerazw) July 29, 2019