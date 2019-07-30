IN MEMES | Is The Queen's crown slipping? Fans gatvol of soapie's 'nonsense'

The Queen may be one of the most popular soapies on TV but after another episode of unbelievable drama, fans have started to voice their frustration with the soapie.

The latest season of show has just started and brought more twists than a drive up Chapman's Peak.

Suddenly detective Jerry was seemingly able to breath by himself and Shaka has two mothers.

Also the Khozas suddenly have money out of the blue and have escaped poverty.

To add to the drama, Brutus and Shaka are out of jail but Harriet doesn't know.

Everyone was confused and questioned how so much can happen in such a short time, and how one show can have so much drama.

Viewers were gatvol of the "far-fetched" storyline and filled social media with memes encouraging each other to take up the Mzansi goal of drinking water and minding your own business.