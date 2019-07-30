IN MEMES | Koloi is seeing flames from Skeem Saam's Sis Ouma
Fans react to ma's lack of compassion towards a grieving Koloi
We all know how harsh Skeem Saam's Sis Ouma has been towards Koloi but what fans didn't expect from last night's show was how cold-hearted she was towards the mourning young man.
Koloi is grieving the death of his mother but Sis Ouma told Koloi not to cry because "real men don't cry" and was already playing foster mother and making decisions for him and his younger brother.
Feeling lost and alone, Koloi ran away from home, leaving a drawing he made of his mother in his room. The drawing was later found by Sis Ouma who wasn't amused by Koloi's disappearing act.
When he was later found and brought back home, Koloi was comforted by his father who later reassured him that there was nothing wrong with a man crying, which lead Koloi to burst out in tears.
Fans were not impressed by Sis Ouma's behaviour and cringed over what Koloi is about to encounter next.
Here are some of their comments on Twitter.
#SkeemSaam I can already tell how Sis Ouma is planning on ill-treating Koloi and his lil brother Yhu💔💔— 🌻Bongi🦄🌻 (@Sibongie_M) July 29, 2019
Moment of silence for the struggle Koloi is about to go through thanks to sis Ouma😭... Can this lady change her wig and mind her business🙄 #SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/zwMSUXcDSJ— Sima (@Simange_M) July 29, 2019
Sis Ouma o tlo abuser billy le koloi #SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/Gj1hgPnYGo— Motso (@Enny59145832) July 29, 2019
#SkeemSaam Goodness me, imagine Sis'Ouma as your foster parent, Ooh God have mercy. Koloi and Billy-Boy, you're on your own.#RIP_Constance pic.twitter.com/kyhM4k28H2— ludwick_m (@planetludwick) July 26, 2019
#SkeemSaam sis ouma will play being a mother to those two 😭😭that Koloi's tears 😭 😭 😭 😭 😭 pic.twitter.com/iKIDqy241b— philile siciko (@SicikoPhilile) July 26, 2019
Bathong Mmakoloi💔😭I feel for billy an koloi hle,Ouma doesn’t have heart #SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/0M4n6IVP8Z— skd sehl (@_Sekedi) July 26, 2019
Billy boy+Vehicle (koloi)+Sis Ouma under 1 🏠=Catastrophe 💣💥#SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/wvB0wo220X— Collen Makoane (@CollenRM) July 25, 2019
I am worried about the Shivambu boys. Ouma is already craving for their skins..ei madoda!😬🙄 Death(Constance's death)be not proud.. #SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/G5LCvlRRDv— Patt (@patt_tsotetsi) July 29, 2019
#SkeemSaam honestly if sis ouma abuse those kids.. we just have to call child protection services ourselves... we not going to wait for the writers to do it pic.twitter.com/pagUz0cGsN— Dikeledi (@nkele4thabz) July 29, 2019
Sis Ouma needs to go back to wherever the hell she came from right now!!!... #SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/htGpIfbkcw— 🍒T.S' Bae🍒 (@I_AM_MSLERAH) July 29, 2019