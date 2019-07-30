TshisaLIVE

IN MEMES | Koloi is seeing flames from Skeem Saam's Sis Ouma

Fans react to ma's lack of compassion towards a grieving Koloi

30 July 2019 - 12:04 By Masego Seemela
Fans call out Sis Ouma for her treatment towards Koloi after the passing of his mother.
Fans call out Sis Ouma for her treatment towards Koloi after the passing of his mother.
Image: Supplied

We all know how harsh Skeem Saam's Sis Ouma has been towards Koloi but what fans didn't expect from last night's show was how cold-hearted she was towards the mourning young man. 

Koloi is grieving the death of his mother but Sis Ouma told Koloi not to cry because "real men don't cry" and was already playing foster mother and making decisions for him and his younger brother. 

Feeling lost and alone, Koloi ran away from home, leaving a drawing he made of his mother in his room. The drawing was later found by Sis Ouma who wasn't amused by Koloi's disappearing act. 

When he was later found and brought back home, Koloi was comforted by his father who later reassured him that there was nothing wrong with a man crying, which lead Koloi to burst out in tears. 

Fans were not impressed by Sis Ouma's behaviour and cringed over what Koloi is about to encounter next.

Here are some of their comments on Twitter.

MORE

IN MEMES | Is The Queen's crown slipping? Fans gatvol of soapie's 'nonsense'

"Throw the whole production away!"
TshisaLIVE
1 hour ago

IN MEMES | Somizi's life makes tweeps want their own 'SomG'

Fans have no doubt that Somizi's life is truly worth a reality show
TshisaLIVE
4 days ago

IN MEMES | Uyajola's Nomasomi is holding on to her man, even if it's by force

Your man is your man!
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

IN MEMES | Is MaNtuli really gone? 'Skeem Saam' fans refuse to believe it

Could it be that MaNtuli ka iOne is really dead?
TshisaLIVE
5 days ago

IN MEMES | 'Does Lehasa always have to win?' ask annoyed Skeem Saam viewers

Skeem Saam viewers disappointed that Lehasa come out on top again
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

IN MEMES | LOL! Twitter dubs 'Idols SA' the 'new home of comedy'

That Somizi, Unathi and DJ Fresh 'resurrection' moment left Twitter howling!
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

IN MEMES | LOL! Mrs X aka Mantuli was never ready for the fame!

LOL! Mrs X left Twitter howling!
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

IN MEMES | Bathong! Mantuli's fighting with her boss... again?

When Mantuli says "Ke Mantuli ka i one" fans know that it's about to go down!
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

IN MEMES | 'Talentless' Ntando & his yellow snake stole the show on 'Idols SA'

But fans felt he was on the wrong series
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

IN MEMES | Somizi is back and his show is giving fans LIFE!

Fans can already smell drama galore in this season of '#LTDWSomizi'
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

IN MEMES | Cordelia wants to pay Kagiso R3.5m for sex & tweeps want in!

Cordelia's deal had tweeps asking for her tens on Twitter
TshisaLIVE
6 days ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Zodwa Wabantu blesses herself with a new ride TshisaLIVE
  2. WATCH | Moonchild lifted her skirt and showed off her booty on TV show TshisaLIVE
  3. 'I thought he would fight for me'- Zodwa's wedding has been called off...'for ... TshisaLIVE
  4. Miss SA mum as Minnie Dlamini & others slam 'extremely tanned' pics of finalists TshisaLIVE
  5. Rihanna 'almost drops her phone' after seeing a picture of her 'mini-me' TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Pravin Gordhan succeeds in obtaining interdict against Public Protector report
Four killed in US festival shooting, suspected gunman dead
X