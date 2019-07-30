Nigeria can have you: Fans react to Cassper saying he wants to be Nigerian

Fans were in meltdown mode on Tuesday after SA's "much-loved" rapper, Cassper Nyovest, claimed on Twitter that he wished he was Nigerian, because he felt he would get more support there.

It all started at the weekend during a Twitter discussion between Cassper and muso Zakes Bantwini about the state of the SA music industry, in which comparisons were drawn with Nigeria.

This prompted the rapper to reply to a fan, who said he wished Cass was Nigerian.

Cassper responded by saying: "I won't even lie. I wish I was from Nigeria too. The love they have for their own artists. The way they celebrate their culture, 90% local content on radio and TV. The way they celebrate their music, no matter where they are in the world. The unity within their industry. A dream!"