Nigeria can have you: Fans react to Cassper saying he wants to be Nigerian

30 July 2019 - 10:09 By Masego Seemela
Rapper Cassper Nyovest shared on Twitter that he wished he was from Nigeria.
Image: Via Cassper Nyovest Instagram

Fans were in meltdown mode on Tuesday after SA's "much-loved" rapper, Cassper Nyovest, claimed on Twitter that he wished he was Nigerian, because he felt he would get more support there.

It all started at the weekend during a Twitter discussion between Cassper and muso Zakes Bantwini about the state of the SA music industry, in which comparisons were drawn with Nigeria. 

This prompted the rapper to reply to a fan, who said he wished Cass was Nigerian.

Cassper responded by saying: "I won't even lie. I wish I was from Nigeria too. The love they have for their own artists. The way they celebrate their culture, 90% local content on radio and TV. The way they celebrate their music, no matter where they are in the world. The unity within their industry. A dream!"

But this did not sit well with other fans, who felt they had been supporting Cassper's musical journey since the beginning.

Soon the rapper's name topped the Twitter trends list as users filled timelines with memes and messages slamming the star. Some even told him to head north if he wasn't happy.

