Nigeria can have you: Fans react to Cassper saying he wants to be Nigerian
Fans were in meltdown mode on Tuesday after SA's "much-loved" rapper, Cassper Nyovest, claimed on Twitter that he wished he was Nigerian, because he felt he would get more support there.
It all started at the weekend during a Twitter discussion between Cassper and muso Zakes Bantwini about the state of the SA music industry, in which comparisons were drawn with Nigeria.
This prompted the rapper to reply to a fan, who said he wished Cass was Nigerian.
Cassper responded by saying: "I won't even lie. I wish I was from Nigeria too. The love they have for their own artists. The way they celebrate their culture, 90% local content on radio and TV. The way they celebrate their music, no matter where they are in the world. The unity within their industry. A dream!"
Won't even lie. I wish i was from Nigeria too. The love they have for thier own artists, the way they celebrate their culture, 90% local content on radio and Tv, there way they celebrate their music no matter where they are in the world, the unity within thier industry. A DREAM! https://t.co/goh02gHjtB— R.M Phoolo (@casspernyovest) July 28, 2019
🙏🏿. Shout out to Nigeria!!!! Big love !!! https://t.co/WDGkVrZBbS— R.M Phoolo (@casspernyovest) July 29, 2019
But this did not sit well with other fans, who felt they had been supporting Cassper's musical journey since the beginning.
Soon the rapper's name topped the Twitter trends list as users filled timelines with memes and messages slamming the star. Some even told him to head north if he wasn't happy.
Cassper is ungrateful after all SA fans have done to build his Fill Up and brand.— Yesu Nyana Ka Thixo (@uYesuKrestu) July 30, 2019
Just buy a ticket broer take a first flight to Nigeria
He must also host his next fill up in Lagos.
"Im African American".. gwiqiqi "i wish i was from Nigeria"— PIVOT GANG (@stellz_paRi) July 30, 2019
Cassper!!! pic.twitter.com/ijmnajyAPJ
Cassper Nyovest is really pressed that Davido has a song with Chris Brown? Even if he was from Nigeria, he wasnt gonna be as big as Nigerian artists. We have Black Coffee who's bigger than them & he's global because of the love he got back home. He must chill, his time is coming.— Thubelihle L. Khumalo (@tl_khumalo_) July 30, 2019
South African fans after finding out that Cassper wants to be from Nigeria. pic.twitter.com/uQkygfScbO— Callmebigbro (@ST1XXX1) July 30, 2019
Nigeria has a population that's 3X the size of South Africas, that's where I am gonna leave Cassper Nyovest and his silly argument! pic.twitter.com/DCZ7yEQzi5— Morolong (@TowardsUhuru) July 30, 2019
Cassper is going to Nigeria alone.. pic.twitter.com/HCvw9THY8J— butilesello (@butilesello) July 30, 2019
Dude after the praises our people give you here in SA? Literally all your achievements we celebrate you Cassper. Yoh kaorata mara wa lapisa shem. Hambe Nigeria ke nono. https://t.co/KaOYt5rqDE— Noeleen (@noeleensaid) July 30, 2019
cassper nyovest should just go to Nigeria and apply for a citizenship , since you think we don't support you . This guy has no respect his South African fans pic.twitter.com/IUJIGHLbeZ— Alliance (@awowtheking) July 30, 2019