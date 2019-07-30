TshisaLIVE

Screams! Here’s who is joining DJ Fresh’s team on 947

30 July 2019 - 09:37 By Kyle Zeeman
DJ Fresh will start at 947 later this week.
Image: DJ Fresh via Instagram

There are just two more sleeps until DJ Fresh returns to radio, this time on an afternoon drive time slot on 947, and fans were introduced to the team that will be joining him.

Fresh announced last week that he had joined the popular Joburg-based station after he was axed from Metro FM for using the word "msunery" on air in response to a listener.

The Broadcasting Complaints Commission of SA (BCCSA) found Fresh guilty of using foul language. 

The DJ is set to host the afternoon show on 947 from Thursday and will be joined by a host of new producers and presenters.

Former YFM Morning Drive presenter Mantsoe Pout will co-host the show with Fresh and took to social media on Monday to share her excitement at the news.

Shannon Leibach will present traffic on the show, while Reolan Reddy and Lebogang Siboka will produce the show.

View this post on Instagram

A Team! 🖤 #FreshOn947

A post shared by Mantsoe (@mantsoepout) on

In a statement following his departure from Metro FM, DJ Fresh said he felt a sense of relief and was excited about his next move.

"I have actually never been better! I feel like I have been freed of a burdensome monkey on my back. To those I offended with the use of the word msunery, I apologise unreservedly, and will do better next time. I start a brand new show and chapter on August 1, 2019. Watch this space, I cannot wait," Fresh said.

