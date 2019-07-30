Screams! Here’s who is joining DJ Fresh’s team on 947

There are just two more sleeps until DJ Fresh returns to radio, this time on an afternoon drive time slot on 947, and fans were introduced to the team that will be joining him.

Fresh announced last week that he had joined the popular Joburg-based station after he was axed from Metro FM for using the word "msunery" on air in response to a listener.

The Broadcasting Complaints Commission of SA (BCCSA) found Fresh guilty of using foul language.

The DJ is set to host the afternoon show on 947 from Thursday and will be joined by a host of new producers and presenters.

Former YFM Morning Drive presenter Mantsoe Pout will co-host the show with Fresh and took to social media on Monday to share her excitement at the news.

Shannon Leibach will present traffic on the show, while Reolan Reddy and Lebogang Siboka will produce the show.