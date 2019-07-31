As DJ Fresh gets ready to join, Anele shuts down questions she could leave 947

As fans speculate over who will replace DJ Fresh on Metro FM, TV and radio host Anele has shot down any suggestions that she will be leaving popular radio station 947.

Fresh will be joining 947 from Thursday, after being booted off his Metro FM morning show earlier this month for using the word "msunery" on air in response to a listener.

The Broadcasting Complaints Commission of SA (BCCSA) found Fresh guilty of using foul language.

While excitement builds ahead of Fresh's debut, fans feared that Anele may be headed the other way after she was missing from her morning show on Tuesday.

She moved quickly to reassure fans that she would be at the station "for years to come".

She explained that she was simply taking some time off to check on the toilets she was building in schools that have poor sanitation.