TshisaLIVE

As DJ Fresh gets ready to join, Anele shuts down questions she could leave 947

31 July 2019 - 12:31 By Kyle Zeeman
Anele isn't going anywhere!
Anele isn't going anywhere!
Image: Gallo Images / Frennie Shivambu

As fans speculate over who will replace DJ Fresh on Metro FM, TV and radio host Anele has shot down any suggestions that she will be leaving popular radio station 947.

Fresh will be joining 947 from Thursday, after being booted off his Metro FM morning show earlier this month for using the word "msunery" on air in response to a listener.

The Broadcasting Complaints Commission of SA (BCCSA) found Fresh guilty of using foul language. 

While excitement builds ahead of Fresh's debut, fans feared that Anele may be headed the other way after she was missing from her morning show on Tuesday.

She moved quickly to reassure fans that she would be at the station "for years to come".

She explained that she was simply taking some time off to check on the toilets she was building in schools that have poor sanitation.

Fans were relieved by the news and filled her comments section with messages telling her they were quarter to switching channels if she left.

Meanwhile, Fresh has been tweeting his excitement at his new journey. He even addressed the "showdown" he will now have with Mo Flava, who hosts the afternoon drivetime show on Metro FM.

In a cheeky tweet, he suggested that Mo may soon be moving slots.

MORE

Screams! Here’s who is joining DJ Fresh’s team on 947

The wait is nearly over.
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

WATCH | DJ Fresh confirms he's headed to 947

DJ Fresh has a new gig on 947.
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

All the love for DJ Fresh and his new 947 gig: 'We go wherever you are'

Among those congratulating Fresh were celebrities and fans, including Bonang Matheba, khanyi Mbau, kuli Roberts and Hulisani Ravele.
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Most read

  1. 'I thought he would fight for me'- Zodwa's wedding has been called off...'for ... TshisaLIVE
  2. WATCH | Zodwa Wabantu blesses herself with a new ride TshisaLIVE
  3. WATCH | Moonchild lifted her skirt and showed off her booty on TV show TshisaLIVE
  4. Rihanna 'almost drops her phone' after seeing a picture of her 'mini-me' TshisaLIVE
  5. Inside Cassper and Zakes Bantwini's Twitter exchange over SA & Naija music TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Two arrested for attacking police outside Burgersfort court
Chiefs fans threaten to boycott DStv after 'insulting' tweet
X