TshisaLIVE

Cassper postpones Fill Up announcement, says Naija comments were marketing

31 July 2019 - 12:00 By Kyle Zeeman
Cassper Nyovest will announce his next Fill Up venue next week.
Cassper Nyovest will announce his next Fill Up venue next week.
Image: Instagram/ Cassper Nyovest

After getting fans excited by claiming that his recent comments about wanting to be Nigerian were part of a drive to promote his next #FillUp concert, the star has had to postpone an announcement on the show until next week.

Cassper got fans into a #FillUp frenzy on Tuesday night when he turned the tables on criticism of his claim that he wished he was Nigerian because of the support he would get.

While fans were still waging war against each other over his comments, Cassper claimed that the debate was part of a marketing strategy to promote his concert.

He even mockingly shared photoshopped images of himself in Nigerian clothing.

But as #FillUp dominated Twitter timelines and the trends list, Cassper brought bad news to fans.

After claiming that he might be able to release information about the event on Tuesday night, he told fans they would have to wait until next week to find out where the next concert will be.

The star has previously thrown massive gigs at the TicketPro Dome in Joburg, Orlando Stadium in Soweto, FNB Stadium in Joburg and Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban, as part of his #FillUp series.

Last month the rapper claimed he hit a financial "ditch" after his last Fill Up concert and was left with R7m debt. The debt meant he had to put other projects, including a Family Tree office and studio, on hold.

Cassper said on Tuesday that he had met with two provinces that were keen to bring the event to them.

Nigeria can have you: Fans react to Cassper saying he wants to be Nigerian

'Cassper is going to Nigeria alone'
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

AKA takes shots at his rival: You can't disown your own people & then want to lead them

"You wish you were what?! F*ck outta here, bruv! South Africa is a f*cking miracle, and being South African is a f*cking honor and a privilege."
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Inside Cassper and Zakes Bantwini's Twitter exchange over SA & Naija music

Is SA music really that far behind Nigeria in the music stakes?
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Most read

  1. 'I thought he would fight for me'- Zodwa's wedding has been called off...'for ... TshisaLIVE
  2. WATCH | Zodwa Wabantu blesses herself with a new ride TshisaLIVE
  3. WATCH | Moonchild lifted her skirt and showed off her booty on TV show TshisaLIVE
  4. Rihanna 'almost drops her phone' after seeing a picture of her 'mini-me' TshisaLIVE
  5. Inside Cassper and Zakes Bantwini's Twitter exchange over SA & Naija music TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Two arrested for attacking police outside Burgersfort court
Chiefs fans threaten to boycott DStv after 'insulting' tweet
X