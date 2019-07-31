Cassper postpones Fill Up announcement, says Naija comments were marketing
After getting fans excited by claiming that his recent comments about wanting to be Nigerian were part of a drive to promote his next #FillUp concert, the star has had to postpone an announcement on the show until next week.
Cassper got fans into a #FillUp frenzy on Tuesday night when he turned the tables on criticism of his claim that he wished he was Nigerian because of the support he would get.
While fans were still waging war against each other over his comments, Cassper claimed that the debate was part of a marketing strategy to promote his concert.
#FillUp trending number 1 in the country. Thank you to everyone who had my name in thier mouths today. It's called marketing!!! Tickets out in the next few days!!! Let's rock!!! I'm inviting all Africans to come and see how beautiful South Africa is. ❤— R.M Phoolo (@casspernyovest) July 30, 2019
He even mockingly shared photoshopped images of himself in Nigerian clothing.
Hahaha, Oluwa Cassper!!! Igwe!!! Fill Up 2019 loading..... pic.twitter.com/kXPadWypq5— R.M Phoolo (@casspernyovest) July 30, 2019
But as #FillUp dominated Twitter timelines and the trends list, Cassper brought bad news to fans.
After claiming that he might be able to release information about the event on Tuesday night, he told fans they would have to wait until next week to find out where the next concert will be.
Fill up 2019 will be announced next week. Sorry for the delay.— R.M Phoolo (@casspernyovest) July 30, 2019
The star has previously thrown massive gigs at the TicketPro Dome in Joburg, Orlando Stadium in Soweto, FNB Stadium in Joburg and Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban, as part of his #FillUp series.
Last month the rapper claimed he hit a financial "ditch" after his last Fill Up concert and was left with R7m debt. The debt meant he had to put other projects, including a Family Tree office and studio, on hold.
Cassper said on Tuesday that he had met with two provinces that were keen to bring the event to them.