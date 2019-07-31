TshisaLIVE

'People must get over themselves': Moonchild says showing off her booty on TV wasn't a stunt

31 July 2019 - 07:00 By Nonhlanhla Msibi and Kyle Zeeman
Moonchild is not worried about the hate.
Image: Instagram/ Moonchild

Moonchild has laughed off criticism after she recently lifted her skirt on TV and flashed her booty.

The star shocked many when she appeared on SABC 1's Real Goboza recently and twerked for the show's presenters.

A video clip of the incident went viral on social media, drawing mixed reactions.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Moonchild said she was just being herself and won't change for those who have a problem with her. 

"I don’t feel anything that people say. I do what I like and I blocked out the hate. If you choose to focus on my personality, when I choose to be myself, it's on you."

She said that it was not part of a strategy to get attention or publicity.

"This is not a strategy this is who I am. I don't like dressing. I like my bum, I love my body and I celebrate it. People must get over themselves. I'm into myself."

"I have an amazing bum but I work for it. If no one is talking about you, when you are being yourself, then you have a problem. If you make people talk about you because it’s a strategy, then you have to maintain the non-personality because of strategy."

She said that woman should embrace their curves and stretch marks, instead of hiding it or ridiculing other women over their bodies. 

