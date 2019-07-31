Sjava says Drake may be big but he's here to work with Zola & Phuzekhemisi

Sjava remains undefeated as the flag bearer of proudly South African, and he proved it again this week when he told Mzansi that he would take a Phuzekhemisi Mnyandu collab over one with Drake.

Most of us would dream of breathing the same air as Drake, nevermind work with him.

However, Sjava told fans this week that when it came to working with the star, he was more like...