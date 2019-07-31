WATCH | Man goes viral singing Lion King song with his donkey

Travis Kinley says he was singing Circle Of Life in the pasture and when his donkey Nathan started braying he was blown away.

Kinely says he bought the three-year-old donkey for $100.

Kinely, who's from South Carolina told WKYC that Nathan is "just playful, that's just in his nature".

He says this is the first time it has happened and when Nathan kept braying he kept singing "and all of a sudden I just kind of break down laughing at the end".