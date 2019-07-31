TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Man goes viral singing Lion King song with his donkey

31 July 2019 - 09:57 By Timeslive
The donkey started braying as he sang.
The donkey started braying as he sang.
Image: 123RF/mexitographer

Travis Kinley says he was singing Circle Of Life in the pasture and when his donkey Nathan started braying he was blown away.

Kinely says he bought the three-year-old donkey for $100.

Kinely, who's from South Carolina told WKYC that Nathan is "just playful, that's just in his nature".

He says this is the first time it has happened and when Nathan kept braying he kept singing "and all of a sudden I just kind of break down laughing at the end".

😂😂😂😂 Did the Lion King opening and Nathan joined in with me! 😂😂😂😂 I love this dude! #DareToShare #IWokeUpLikeThis

Posted by Travis Kinley on Thursday, July 25, 2019

The song is Circle Of Life with Carmen Twillie and Lebo M which you can watch below.

WATCH MORE

WATCH | 'No one will kill the EFF' says Malema

"No one will kill the EFF, this EFF is going to govern."
Politics
3 days ago

WATCH | Zodwa Wabantu blesses herself with a new ride

Zodwa Wabantu has just added another set of wheels to her collection.
TshisaLIVE
3 days ago

WATCH | Eagle tears snake apart and eats it while it's still alive

All the puff adder could do was squirm on the road as an eagle started tearing it apart.
Lifestyle
1 week ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Zodwa Wabantu blesses herself with a new ride TshisaLIVE
  2. 'I thought he would fight for me'- Zodwa's wedding has been called off...'for ... TshisaLIVE
  3. WATCH | Moonchild lifted her skirt and showed off her booty on TV show TshisaLIVE
  4. Rihanna 'almost drops her phone' after seeing a picture of her 'mini-me' TshisaLIVE
  5. Inside Cassper and Zakes Bantwini's Twitter exchange over SA & Naija music TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Two arrested for attacking police outside Burgersfort court
Chiefs fans threaten to boycott DStv after 'insulting' tweet
X