3 reasons why Mzansi is excited for DJ Fresh's first day on 947

Fans can barely control their excitement just hours before DJ Fresh is set to return to radio for the first time in two months, with #FreshOn947 already trending number one on social media.

This comes after Metro FM fired the radio legend last month for using the word "msunery" on air in response to a listener.

Some thought it was the end for Fresh, but things were soon looking up for him. Fresh later announced that he will be hosting 947's Drive Time slot starting on August 1.

In the build-up to the show, Fresh has enticed fans and listeners, promising a lit show co-hosted with Mantsoe Pout.

Here are three reasons why Mzansi is excited about #FreshOn947:

Fresh is on radio again



After two months of being off radio, Fresh makes a major comeback on the popular Joburg-based station 947, with a new team... and we are SO ready for that.

Black Coffee is gonna have a mix

There will be a fiery mix from renowned DJs, Black Coffee and Dino Bravo, between 6pm and 7pm.

He has a lot of friends, and they are gonna come visit

Fresh will bring to the show his spicy comments and great interviews from famous people.