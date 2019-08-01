3 reasons why Mzansi is excited for DJ Fresh's first day on 947
Fans can barely control their excitement just hours before DJ Fresh is set to return to radio for the first time in two months, with #FreshOn947 already trending number one on social media.
This comes after Metro FM fired the radio legend last month for using the word "msunery" on air in response to a listener.
Some thought it was the end for Fresh, but things were soon looking up for him. Fresh later announced that he will be hosting 947's Drive Time slot starting on August 1.
In the build-up to the show, Fresh has enticed fans and listeners, promising a lit show co-hosted with Mantsoe Pout.
Here are three reasons why Mzansi is excited about #FreshOn947:
Fresh is on radio again
After two months of being off radio, Fresh makes a major comeback on the popular Joburg-based station 947, with a new team... and we are SO ready for that.
Black Coffee is gonna have a mix
There will be a fiery mix from renowned DJs, Black Coffee and Dino Bravo, between 6pm and 7pm.
He has a lot of friends, and they are gonna come visit
Fresh will bring to the show his spicy comments and great interviews from famous people.
[TODAY] Brace yourselves: The #947MixAt6 features @RealBlackCoffee just after 6:30p.m!!!! #FreshOn947 pic.twitter.com/8HctLVvuf7— #FreshOn947 (@freshon947) August 1, 2019
Follow @freshon947 so as to not miss out on any of the action!!!! For instance: @RealBlackCoffee & @DJDINOBRAVO IN THE MIX between 6 and 7 tomorrow afternoon !!! That’s right!!! #947MixAt6— DJ Fresh (Big Dawg) (@DJFreshSA) July 31, 2019
Tomorrow, it begins👌🏼 #FreshOn947makes it's debut and we want you to share in the whole experience. Follow 947 on Instagram because the BIG Dawg will be taking over our InstaStories as we build up to 15:00🎙️ Follow> https://t.co/QrO59y5O7L #TotallyReady @DJFreshSA pic.twitter.com/SdloTEqP1U— #FreshOn947 (@freshon947) July 31, 2019
This is what fans have to say on Twitter:
You can’t be happy that #FreshOn947 is back on radio after he’s been for more than 20 years and also complain about youth unemployment. I said what i said, if you don’t like it, I don’t care🤷🏿♂️ pic.twitter.com/UHGV1gRYOw— Bakoena manoto (@Bakoenamanoto1) August 1, 2019
...they thought boloi would keep a good DJ down & out. today is a new dawn. @DJFreshSA is driving us home. #FreshOn947 pic.twitter.com/YX1kTzNVok— Supernova (@MissKeratilwe) August 1, 2019
Just a few hours left 🕺🕺🕺 #FreshOn947 #947MixAt6, I Kent Wait. https://t.co/wzdYXwzMPV— Fhumu Hush (@Fhumu_Hush) August 1, 2019
Wow the show is only this afternoon and it's already trending #FreshOn947 💯— Pantha (@ppinxsta) August 1, 2019
I'm not sure if you guys have comprehended what's about to go down.— KeleUnofficial (@kele_p) August 1, 2019
We have been waiting... Get out there and shut this city down. Sending good vibes and blessings to THIS #FreshOn947 team @DJFreshSA @MantsoePout @shannon_leibach @Reddy4Whatever @LebogangSeboka pic.twitter.com/R93iTtKoMy
App downloaded and ready for #FreshOn947 this afternoon 💃🏽🙌🏽🤪 pic.twitter.com/PS1r4GW4Qt— Namhla (@Nam_2206) August 1, 2019
@DJFreshSA @freshon947 #FreshOn947 as we have followed you from campus radio, yfm, 5 fm and that other one.....we shall make a debut today @947 #fresh pic.twitter.com/SZIyZaN5Ai— Tshepang (@tshepang77) August 1, 2019