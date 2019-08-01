TshisaLIVE

3 reasons why Mzansi is excited for DJ Fresh's first day on 947

01 August 2019 - 11:07 By Masego Seemela
DJ Fresh starts his first day on 947 today.
DJ Fresh starts his first day on 947 today.
Image: Simphiwe Mkhwanazi/2016 Loerie Awards

Fans can barely control their excitement just hours before DJ Fresh is set to return to radio for the first time in two months, with #FreshOn947 already trending number one on social media.

This comes after Metro FM fired the radio legend last month for using the word "msunery" on air in response to a listener.

Some thought it was the end for Fresh, but things were soon looking up for him. Fresh later announced that he will be hosting 947's Drive Time slot starting on August 1.  

In the build-up to the show, Fresh has enticed fans and listeners, promising a lit show co-hosted with Mantsoe Pout.

Here are three reasons why Mzansi is excited about #FreshOn947:

Fresh is on radio again

After two months of being off radio, Fresh makes a major comeback on the popular Joburg-based station 947, with a new team... and we are SO ready for that.  

Black Coffee is gonna have a mix

There will be a fiery mix from renowned DJs, Black Coffee and Dino Bravo, between 6pm and 7pm.

He has a lot of friends, and they are gonna come visit

Fresh will bring to the show his spicy comments and great interviews from famous people.

This is what fans have to say on Twitter:

So what now for Metro FM? Here’s who fans think should replace DJ Fresh

Fans yearn for a new replacement since DJ Fresh's departure from the station.
TshisaLIVE
6 hours ago

As DJ Fresh gets ready to join, Anele shuts down questions she could leave 947

Anele won't be leaving anytime soon.
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Screams! Here’s who is joining DJ Fresh’s team on 947

The wait is nearly over.
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

Most read

  1. 'I thought he would fight for me'- Zodwa's wedding has been called off...'for ... TshisaLIVE
  2. WATCH | Moonchild lifted her skirt and showed off her booty on TV show TshisaLIVE
  3. WATCH | Zodwa Wabantu blesses herself with a new ride TshisaLIVE
  4. WATCH | Man goes viral singing Lion King song with his donkey TshisaLIVE
  5. Ntobeko speaks out on Zodwa breakup: She knows the truth TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

6 thugs rob McDonald's and customers in Joburg
Two arrested for attacking police outside Burgersfort court
X