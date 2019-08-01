Cassper: I can’t wait to tell you what I went through with a smile on my face

After another week of making headlines and being dragged on social media, Cassper has hinted at the private tears he sheds while trying to put on a brave face.

The star dominated social media news feeds this week when fans zoned in on comments he made about wishing he was Nigerian because of the support that country's artists get.

Cassper later turned the negative attention into a positive, claiming the buzz had helped him market his upcoming #FillUp concert, to be formally announced next week.

After the chaos around him had settled down, the rapper returned to social media to hint at the battles he often faced in private.

"I can't wait to tell you all about what I went through with a smile in public and private tears one day," he wrote.

The rapper said he found strength in God and claimed he would have "perished" long ago without the anchor of his faith.

"He is truly faithful and merciful. All the Glory to God," he added.

The star has previously spoken about his battles with depressing and dark thoughts.

In February, the Tito Mboweni rapper shared how music helped him "get out" of his dark place.

"This verse from Omen helped me get out [of my] depression. Used to play J Cole's Enchanted back to back for months on end when I felt down," he wrote, next to the lyrics from the song.

He also claimed in June to be one of the most hated MCs in SA.

He has tried to counter the hate by publicly praising himself and recounting his accomplishments. Cassper said not listening to those who took shots at him helped.