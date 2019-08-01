TshisaLIVE

Letshego Zulu on life and love - three years after losing her husband Gugu

01 August 2019 - 08:00 By Masego Seemela
Letshego Zulu with her book, 'I Choose To Live'.
Image: Gallo Images /Sowetan /Alaister Russell

Adventurer Letshego Zulu is "open to life" after the tragic death of her husband Gugu three years ago - but she is not yet ready to join the dating game.

Letshego lost her husband in 2016, while he was attempting to summit Mount Kilimanjaro as part of a Trek4Mandela expedition to raise funds for sanitary pads for schoolgirls.

In a YFM interview this week, Letshego explained that just as the title of her book, I Choose to Live: Life After Losing Gugu, suggests, she is open to life and dating in the future.

"Just like I didn't close myself up in that moment of grief, I am not closing myself up now. I'm young ... I will be 35 next month," she said.

Letshego Zulu on grief: 'It has taught me so much about myself'

Letshego Zulu says she is a firm believer that life continues and while it is painful when someone dies, the clock keeps ticking.
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

She added a disclaimer though, telling listeners that her being "open to life" is not an advert and she is currently unavailable.

"I don't need the inboxes, but I am open to life," she said.

Letshego, who recently launched her heart-wrenching memoir, shared that her DMs were flooded with other widows asking how her perspective on life and death saved her from dying from a broken heart.

She admitted that finding the right approach didn't come easily, as it was a daily learning experience. Writing the book was part of that journey.

“I reached a level of peace in my heart with what happened to me and losing him, about eight months or so after he passed away. So many other things needed to kind of fall into place for me to be comfortable with putting pen to paper," she said.

READ MORE:

Letshego Zulu says she still has moments where she's shocked that Gugu died

Letshego says choosing to live is all about perspective
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

3 years without Gugu Zulu | Letshego says this year she's celebrating

Today marks three years since the death of racing car driver Gugu Zulu.
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

Letshego Zulu on how she learned to deal with the sorrow of losing Gugu

Letshego Zulu radiates strength. Her warmth and wide, infectious smile give no hint of the burden she has carried since the death on Mount ...
News
2 weeks ago

Letshego Zulu writes book about Gugu: There were plenty of tears & lots of smiles

The book, titled 'I Choose To Live: Life After Losing Gugu', will be available in July
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago

