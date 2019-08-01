Letshego Zulu on life and love - three years after losing her husband Gugu

Adventurer Letshego Zulu is "open to life" after the tragic death of her husband Gugu three years ago - but she is not yet ready to join the dating game.

Letshego lost her husband in 2016, while he was attempting to summit Mount Kilimanjaro as part of a Trek4Mandela expedition to raise funds for sanitary pads for schoolgirls.

In a YFM interview this week, Letshego explained that just as the title of her book, I Choose to Live: Life After Losing Gugu, suggests, she is open to life and dating in the future.

"Just like I didn't close myself up in that moment of grief, I am not closing myself up now. I'm young ... I will be 35 next month," she said.