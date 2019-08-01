Lil Nas X beats Mariah Carey's record of 16 weeks at top of the charts
Lil Nas X's Old Town Road has beaten Mariah Carey's 20-year record and now is the longest leading number one song of all time.
The rapper's breakout song broke a 16-week tie with Mariah Carey and Boyz II Men's One Sweet Day and Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee's Despacito, which featured Justin Bieber, Billboard Charts confirmed via a tweet.
Over 28,000 songs have debuted on the #Hot100 in its 60-year history.— Billboard Charts (@billboardcharts) July 29, 2019
1,086 songs have hit No. 1.
38 songs have spent 10+ weeks No. 1.
3 songs have spent 15+ weeks at No. 1.
1 song has spent 17+ weeks at No. 1: @LilNasX ft. @billyraycyrus, "Old Town Road"
Lil Nas X's track became a viral hit on its release earlier this year and it went on to become a smash when Billy Ray Cyrus featured one of several remixes.
According to Billboard Charts, the song could hang out at the top of the charts for a while longer following the release of a new Seoul Town Road remix, featuring BTS star RM.
Previous remixes have included the one with Cyrus, one masterminded by DJ Diplo, and another featuring Young Thug and Ramsey.
Lil Nas X received the news while he was on the toilet, but that didn't stop him from uploading a "thank you" message to everyone who made the moment possible.