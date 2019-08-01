TshisaLIVE

Lil Nas X beats Mariah Carey's record of 16 weeks at top of the charts

01 August 2019 - 06:37 By Unathi Nkanjeni
LIL Nas X's breakout song 'Old Town Road' is the longest leading number one song of all time.
LIL Nas X's breakout song 'Old Town Road' is the longest leading number one song of all time.
Image: Instagram/Lil Nas X

Lil Nas X's Old Town Road has beaten Mariah Carey's 20-year record and now is the longest leading number one song of all time.

The rapper's breakout song broke a 16-week tie with Mariah Carey and Boyz II Men's One Sweet Day and Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee's Despacito, which featured Justin Bieber, Billboard Charts confirmed via a tweet.

Lil Nas X's track became a viral hit on its release earlier this year and it went on to become a smash when Billy Ray Cyrus featured one of several remixes.

According to Billboard Charts, the song could hang out at the top of the charts for a while longer following the release of a new Seoul Town Road remix, featuring BTS star RM.

Previous remixes have included the one with Cyrus, one masterminded by DJ Diplo, and another featuring Young Thug and Ramsey.

Lil Nas X received the news while he was on the toilet, but that didn't stop him from uploading a "thank you" message to everyone who made the moment possible.

MORE

Lil Nas came out on the last day of Pride Month

The 'Old Town Road' rapper dropped the "rainbow bomb" on Twitter and tweeps couldn't be more proud!
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Is Rihanna the best-smelling celeb? Yes, say those who have met her

Rihanna smells so good... its like "heaven"
Lifestyle
2 days ago

Hold up! Lil Nas X just hinted at a Beyoncé collab & the streets are done!

"Ready to tell them Beyoncé?"
TshisaLIVE
3 months ago

Most read

  1. 'I thought he would fight for me'- Zodwa's wedding has been called off...'for ... TshisaLIVE
  2. WATCH | Moonchild lifted her skirt and showed off her booty on TV show TshisaLIVE
  3. WATCH | Zodwa Wabantu blesses herself with a new ride TshisaLIVE
  4. Ntobeko speaks out on Zodwa breakup: She knows the truth TshisaLIVE
  5. Rihanna 'almost drops her phone' after seeing a picture of her 'mini-me' TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

6 thugs rob McDonald's and customers in Joburg
Two arrested for attacking police outside Burgersfort court
X