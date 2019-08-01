TshisaLIVE

Mo Flava takes over DJ Fresh's Metro FM morning show

01 August 2019 - 12:35 By Masego Seemela
After weeks of speculation, Metro FM on Thursday morning announced that Mo Flava will step into the driver's seat of the breakfast show from August 5. 

This comes after Metro FM fired DJ Fresh last month for using the word "msunery" on air in response to a listener.

The show which will be called ‘Morning Flava’  will run from 5am to 9am and promises to keep listeners entertained, informed and ready to tackle the day ahead.

Mo moves with his team Pearl Shongwe on news, Owen Hannie as the sports guru of the show and Moshe Ndike who will join the team every Friday. 

Mo previously hosted the afternoon drive called The Drive on Metro which will now be hosted by The Kings Suite between 3pm to 6pm.

Known as Kings Of The Weekend, Sphectacula and DJ Naves will host The Kings Suite with Relebogile Mabotja on news and Angie Khumalo on sports duty.

The changes will not affect the rest of the daytime lineup as all other shows remain the same.

