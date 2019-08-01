TshisaLIVE

Ntsiki on Leanne Manas: She's ignorant of black culture, it's white privilege in action

Inside Ntsiki and Leanne's fiery Twitter exchange

01 August 2019 - 13:14 By Kyle Zeeman
Poet Ntsiki Mazwai has slammed Leanne Manas on Twitter.
Image: Instagram/Ntsiki Mazwai

Nearly a year after labelling Leanne Manas "mediocre", Ntsiki Mazwai has once again slammed the morning news TV personality, questioning whether she is the "best news host" SA has. 

Leanne celebrated her 15th year at Morning Live on Thursday and social media users shared their thoughts on the accomplishment.

Ntsiki joined the conversation and soon made her feelings toward the presenter known.

In a series of tweets, Ntsiki said she did not think Leanne was doing an amazing job, but was white and "enjoying privilege".

She further claimed that Leanne was ignorant of black culture and called it white privilege in action.

Leanne responded by correcting Ntsiki's spelling of her name and telling her that everyone is entitled to an opinion.

Ntsiki responded with a request of her own, saying she had not asked for Leanne's permission.

This is not the first time Ntsiki has claimed that Leanne enjoys "white privilege".

In September last year, she took to Twitter to claim Leanne was "mediocre".

"Akere you think Leanne Manas is good because she is white? Or whatever she is... but it's not black. Akere. Nothing as mediocre as Leanne, Shem," she tweeted

Leanne responded by saying that she hoped to meet Ntsiki so she could get to know her as a person and not "as a colour".

