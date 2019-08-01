Ntsiki on Leanne Manas: She's ignorant of black culture, it's white privilege in action
Inside Ntsiki and Leanne's fiery Twitter exchange
Nearly a year after labelling Leanne Manas "mediocre", Ntsiki Mazwai has once again slammed the morning news TV personality, questioning whether she is the "best news host" SA has.
Leanne celebrated her 15th year at Morning Live on Thursday and social media users shared their thoughts on the accomplishment.
Ntsiki joined the conversation and soon made her feelings toward the presenter known.
In a series of tweets, Ntsiki said she did not think Leanne was doing an amazing job, but was white and "enjoying privilege".
No I don't think Leanne Manna is amazing at her job- I think she is just white. And enjoying privilege. She can't even speak indigenous languages. She is not African.— Ntsiki Mazwai (@ntsikimazwai) August 1, 2019
She further claimed that Leanne was ignorant of black culture and called it white privilege in action.
Leanne is completely ignorant on black culture - this is straight white privilege in action.— Ntsiki Mazwai (@ntsikimazwai) August 1, 2019
Leanne responded by correcting Ntsiki's spelling of her name and telling her that everyone is entitled to an opinion.
Good morning Ntiski 🌞 it’s “Manas” and everyone is entitled to an opinion and a place in this country. I respect your views 🙏 https://t.co/5zaNWsC5WX— Leanne Manas (@LeanneManas) August 1, 2019
Ntsiki responded with a request of her own, saying she had not asked for Leanne's permission.
It's Nontsikelelo.....and I wasn't asking for your permission 🙏🏿 https://t.co/Orv5bxz5Qa— Ntsiki Mazwai (@ntsikimazwai) August 1, 2019
This is not the first time Ntsiki has claimed that Leanne enjoys "white privilege".
In September last year, she took to Twitter to claim Leanne was "mediocre".
"Akere you think Leanne Manas is good because she is white? Or whatever she is... but it's not black. Akere. Nothing as mediocre as Leanne, Shem," she tweeted
Leanne responded by saying that she hoped to meet Ntsiki so she could get to know her as a person and not "as a colour".