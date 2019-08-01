Ntsiki on Leanne Manas: She's ignorant of black culture, it's white privilege in action

Nearly a year after labelling Leanne Manas "mediocre", Ntsiki Mazwai has once again slammed the morning news TV personality, questioning whether she is the "best news host" SA has.

Leanne celebrated her 15th year at Morning Live on Thursday and social media users shared their thoughts on the accomplishment.

Ntsiki joined the conversation and soon made her feelings toward the presenter known.

In a series of tweets, Ntsiki said she did not think Leanne was doing an amazing job, but was white and "enjoying privilege".